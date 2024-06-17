🔴 LIVE: Romania rout Ukraine as Drǎguş taps in a third

EURO 2024 continues on Monday with three more intriguing games.

You can follow all the action right here.

Romania v Ukraine





Scorers: Stanciu 30', Marin 53', Drǎguş 58'

It was Ukraine who impressed in the opening exchanges with Mykhailo Mudryk and Dovbyk looking dangerous.

But despite enjoying plenty of possession in the opening half hour, Ukraine struggled to turn their monopoly of the ball into actual chances.

And they would pay for that lack of cutting edge as Romania opened the scoring on 30 minutes as Nicolae Stanciu scored the goal of the tournament so far.

Romania weren't far away from getting a second not long after as Dennis Man cut inside on his left foot but saw his deflected effort go just wide of the far post.

From the resulting corner, Romania then hit the crossbar as Coman's smart corner went over the head of Lunin and clipped the woodwork.

Into the second half and once again it was Romania who were looking more potent in the final third as Coman cannoned a shot just wide.

But their goal did come just before the hour mark as Razvan Marin's first time effort went under Lunin's arms and into the bottom corner.

This was turning into a rout for Romania as Denis Drǎguş tapped in from close range to net a third.

Games to come

Belgium v Slovakia





Austria v France





Tomorrow sees every nation finally having played with Group F taking its bow.