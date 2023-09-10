Live results: Final round of Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club

MADEIRA, Ohio − A victor will be crowned Sunday as the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship Presented by P&G begins at Kenwood Country Club.

Follow live as The Enquirer tracks the leaderboard of the final round.

Sunday's leaderboard at the Kroger Queen City Championship

1. Minjee Lee (No. 26 in CME Rankings), -18 (through 8)

2. Charley Hull (No. 11), -14 (through 8)

3. Ruoning Yin (No. 2), -12 (through 9)

T4. Ariya Jutanugarn (No. 31), -11 (through 9)

T4. Morgane Metraux (No. 107), -11 (through 9)

T4. Peiyun Chien (No. 60), -11 (through 8)

T7. Ally Ewing (No. 33), -10 (through 12)

T7. Mi Hyang Lee (No. 73), -10 (through 11)

T7. Cydney Clanton (No. 176), -10 (through 11)

T7. Andrea Lee (No. 54), -10 (through 10)

