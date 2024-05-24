Live Report from Game 2: Timberwolves, Mavericks meet at Target Center

The Timberwolves and Mavericks are playing tonight at Target Center in Game 2 of their Western Conference finals playoff series. Dallas won Wednesday's opening game. Staff writer Chris Hine provides live updates:

Follow along on GameView for up-to-the-minute stats and play-by-play.

Pregame, 6:04 p.m.: Wolves hoping for better energy level

The Timberwolves are 3-3 this postseason at home and, if you go back two seasons to include previous playoff runs, the Wolves are 5-6 at home.

In the previous series against Denver, coach Chris Finch said the distractions of being at home, where family and friends can have a bigger impact on the players' day-to-day lives, might have been one reason for the Wolves' struggles.

Ahead of Game 2 against Dallas, Rudy Gobert said players have to set boundaries when it comes to their time and energy.

"We got to find ways to be better," Gobert said. "I think sometimes at home you have more noise, more distractions. Everyone wants to be a part of that. That's what I was trying to tell the guys. Boundaries and tell your people that you're trying to accomplish something. When it's done, if we have to celebrate, celebrate. Now, we got to recover, have peace of mind."

Gobert even said he is sacrificing time with his newborn son to enable himself to work and recover as much as he needs.

Some players on the team, like Anthony Edwards, were complaining about the team's energy level after Game 1, that they didn't quite have the same type of jump they had late in the Denver series.

"He admitted the other night that he was tired," Finch said. "He's entitled to have a game like that once in a while."

When asked if the team was feeling better, Gobert said: "Game 1 is behind us. We didn't play the way we know we can play. Tonight is a new opportunity for us to be better at both ends."