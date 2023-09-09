Live report: Delaware makes first visit to Penn State to face 7th-ranked Nittany Lions

Against one of college football’s historic and most familiar backdrops #BlueHens tune up for noon kickoff at @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/Nuupy3ZyhN — kevin tresolini (@kevintresolini) September 9, 2023

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Delaware players relish the opportunity to challenge the highest-ranked FBS foe in Delaware history and play in front of the largest crowd ever to see the Blue Hens.

But Delaware coach Ryan Carty pointed out that the level of enjoyment correlates directly to how the Hens perform in today's visit to Penn State.

It'll be a day to remember, certainly, but they don't want to depart with numerous regrets.

Delaware head coach Ryan Carty is relaxed in warmups before his team takes on Penn State at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

Kickoff is at noon at Beaver Stadium (Peacock).

TAMING THE LIONS: Delaware's biggest wins over Penn State in other sports

“The environment’s great and all," Carty said, "and I keep hearing ‘Oh it’ll be great for the kids.’

"It's only fun if you're playing a good football game . . . We're obviously playing a great football team in a really cool environment. So, hopefully, we can go have some fun and give them a fight.”

Kickoff more than 2 hours away at Beaver Stadium for game vs. Penn State and #BlueHens fans part of the scene pic.twitter.com/GgdxbwgIws — kevin tresolini (@kevintresolini) September 9, 2023

These Hens singled out

Penn State coach James Franklin did mention several Blue Hens specifically as players the Nittany Lions would have to be wary of in his pregame assessment.

It's widely assumed that if Delaware is to have any chance of staying close, it must get the ball in the hands of its impressive flock of wide receivers and running backs.

A Delaware helmet rests on the turf at Beaver Stadium before the Blue Hens take on Penn State, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

Franklin singled out Jourdan Townsend, who has a history of making big catches for the Blue Hens and made SportsCenter's Top 10 plays for his acrobatic catch at Stony Brook last week.

SMYRNA'S WORMLEY STARTS: List of Penn State football standouts from Delaware

Marcus Yarns, who was mistakenly called "Yates" by Franklin, was also mentioned. He is coming off a career-best 107 yards rushing at Stony Brook.

Franklin described Delaware's defense, which uses three and sometimes four safeties, as "kind of unorthodox and unusual." Nose guard Keyshawn Hunter, defensive lineman Chase McGowan and linebacker Jackson Taylor were "guys that jump out to us," he said.

A pair of Big Ten rivals -- former Illinois player Kyron Cumby and Rutgers transfer Joshua Youngblood -- also earned notice because of their kick-off return potential.

CLIMB COMING?: Potential Delaware move to FBS gains momentum

Rare occasions

Delaware's only previous game against a Big Ten foe was its 2021 loss at Rutgers 45-13. Delaware is also scheduled to visit Penn State on Sept. 11, 2027.

Also, Delaware punter Ryan Kost did not have to punt in last week's win at Stony Brook. Chances are, he'll be busy today.

Pair of sevens

Penn State is No. 7 all-time among FBS schools in wins and Delaware is seventh all-time in FCS.

Lorne Snyder, dad of #BlueHens offensive lineman Cole, decked out in a UD hockey sweater (he is from Canada) 🇨🇦 👍🏈 for Penn State game pic.twitter.com/9wCcMYxCfm — kevin tresolini (@kevintresolini) September 9, 2023

Have an idea for a compelling local sports story or is there an issue that needs public scrutiny? Contact Kevin Tresolini at ktresolini@delawareonline.com and follow on Twitter @kevintresolini. Support local journalism by subscribing to delawareonline.com and our DE Game Day newletter.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Live reports from Delaware Blue Hens at Penn State in college football