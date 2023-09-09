LIVE Purdue football vs. Virginia Tech updates: Kickoff delayed due to weather

The Ryan Walters era at Purdue didn't start exactly how the Boilermakers wanted after a 39-35 loss to Fresno State, but there were plenty of things to be optimistic about for fans.

Quarterback Hudson Card, a transfer from Texas, completed 17-of-30 passes for 254 yards and 2 touchdowns to Deion Burks (4 catches, 152 yards). Devin Mockobee gained 60 yards and scored a TD for the Boilermakers. Tyrone Tracy Jr. had 2 touchdowns (1 rushing, 1 kickoff return).

Purdue safety and former Westfield High School standout Dillon Thieneman led the defense with 10 tackles and an interception last week and was the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Today Purdue travels to Blacksburg, Virginia, to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. Virginia Tech began its season with a 36-17 win over Old Dominion. The Hokies beat Purdue 51-24 at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2015, which is the only previous meeting between the two teams.

Fifth-year safety Cam Allen, a native of Bluefield, Virginia, is playing his first collegiate game in his home state. A victory would make Ryan Walters the 11th Purdue coach to win in his road debut.

Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Purdue football kickoff at Virginia Tech delayed due to weather

About 30 minutes before Purdue football was scheduled to kick off against Virginia Tech on Saturday, Lane Stadium was evacuated.

Fans were advised to seek shelter in the concourse due to severe weather approaching.

A press box announcement said lightning was in the area and the start of the game will be delayed. Then new kickoff time is 12:15 p.m. EDT.

Read more from Sam King here.

Purdue vs. Virginia Tech start time today

Noon ET Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Blacksburg, Va.

What channel is Purdue vs. Virginia Tech on?

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis

Streaming options: SiriusXM Channels 205 and 968, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue vs. Virginia Tech betting odds

Virginia Tech is a 3-point favorite, according to Draft Kings. The over/under is 48 total points.

Purdue vs. Virginia Tech weather

Scattered storms are possible in Blacksburg, Virginia, with temperatures in the 70s.

Purdue football news

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue football vs. Virginia Tech: Live updates, score, highlights