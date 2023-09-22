LIVE Purdue football vs. Wisconsin score updates, video highlights from Ross-Ade Stadium

Coming off its second loss of the season, the Purdue football team will look to get back into the win column against Wisconsin (2-1) tonight at Ross-Ade Stadium.

For the first two games of 2023, the Boilermakers did not turn the ball over. However, against Syracuse in Week 3, Purdue gave it up 4 times. While the Badgers have started games slow this season, they have outscored opponents in the third quarter 48-7.

Can the Boilermakers pull in upset at home? Sam King and Akeem Glaspie will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin start time today

7 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana

What channel is Purdue vs. Wisconsin on today?

TV: FS1, with Tim Brando on play-by-play and Spencer Tillmon with analysis

Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 83, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

What are the betting odds for Purdue vs. Wisconsin?

Favorite: Wisconsin by 6 points, according to DraftKings

Over/under: 53.5 total points

Moneyline: Wisconsin -218, Purdue +180

