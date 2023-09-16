LIVE Purdue football vs. Syracuse updates, score, video highlights from Ross-Ade Stadium

Last week's game at Virginia Tech took a while (9 hours to be exact), but it was worth the wait after the Boilermakers earned a 24-17 win in Blacksburg.

The Boilermakers ran the ball well against the Hokies with 179 yards and 3 touchdowns. Today, Purdue welcomes Syracuse (2-0) to Ross-Ade Stadium. Syracuse edged Purdue 32-29 last season in a wild fourth quarter that included 42 total points.

Sam King and Akeem Glaspie will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Purdue vs. Syracuse start time today

7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana

What channel is Purdue vs. Syracuse on today?

TV: NBC (Channel 13 in Indianapolis), Peacock, with Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 85, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

What are the betting odds for Purdue vs. Syracuse?

Favorite: Syracuse by 2.5 points, according to BetMGM

Over/under: 58 total points

Moneyline: Syracuse -138, Purdue +117

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue football vs. Syracuse live updates, score, highlights in Week 3