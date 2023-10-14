LIVE Purdue football vs. Ohio State: Updates, score, highlights of Big Ten game on Peacock
Last week the Purdue football team (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten) lost on the road to Iowa, 20-14. This week, the Boilermakers are facing off with one of the best teams in the country.
No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) visits Ross-Ade Stadium today for a Big Ten Conference matchup. Seth Morales (2000-02) will serve as the honorary captain for the game. Morales' 64-yard touchdown catch from Drew Brees won the game against Ohio State in 2000.
Sam King and Akeem Glaspie will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
Purdue vs. Ohio State start time
Noon ET Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana
What channel is Purdue football on?
TV: Peacock, with Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play), Kyle Rudolph (analysis) and Lewis Johnson (sideline reporting)
Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 203 and 966, TuneIn, Fubo, Sling
What are the odds for Purdue vs. Ohio State?
Via BetMGM
Favorite: Ohio State by 18.5 points
Over/under: 51.5 total points
Moneyline: Ohio State -1400, Purdue +800
Purdue football schedule
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 2
vs. Fresno State
Sept. 9
Sept. 16
vs. Syracuse
Sept. 22
vs. Wisconsin
Sept. 30
vs. Illinois
Oct. 7
at Iowa
Oct. 14
vs. Ohio State
Noon, Peacock
Oct. 28
at Nebraska
TBA, TBA
Nov. 4
at Michigan
TBA, TBA
Nov. 11
vs. Minnesota
TBA, TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Northwestern
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
vs. Indiana
TBA, TBA
Ohio State football schedule
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 2
at Indiana
W, 23-3
Sept. 9
vs. Youngstown State
W, 35-7
Sept. 16
vs. Western Kentucky
W, 63-10
Sept. 23
at Notre Dame
W, 17-14
Oct. 7
vs. Maryland
W, 37-17
Oct. 14
at Purdue
Noon, Peacock
Oct. 21
vs. Penn State
Noon, Fox
Oct. 28
at Wisconsin
TBA, TBA
Nov. 4
at Rutgers
TBA, TBA
Nov. 11
vs. Michigan State
7:30 p.m., NBC
Nov. 18
vs. Minnesota
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
at Michigan
Noon, Fox
