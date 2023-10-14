LIVE Purdue football vs. Ohio State: Updates, score, highlights of Big Ten game on Peacock

Last week the Purdue football team (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten) lost on the road to Iowa, 20-14. This week, the Boilermakers are facing off with one of the best teams in the country.

No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) visits Ross-Ade Stadium today for a Big Ten Conference matchup. Seth Morales (2000-02) will serve as the honorary captain for the game. Morales' 64-yard touchdown catch from Drew Brees won the game against Ohio State in 2000.

Purdue vs. Ohio State start time

Noon ET Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana

What channel is Purdue football on?

TV: Peacock, with Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play), Kyle Rudolph (analysis) and Lewis Johnson (sideline reporting)

Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 203 and 966, TuneIn, Fubo, Sling

What are the odds for Purdue vs. Ohio State?

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Ohio State by 18.5 points

Over/under: 51.5 total points

Moneyline: Ohio State -1400, Purdue +800

Purdue football schedule

Ohio State football schedule

Date Opponent Time, TV/Result Sept. 2 at Indiana W, 23-3 Sept. 9 vs. Youngstown State W, 35-7 Sept. 16 vs. Western Kentucky W, 63-10 Sept. 23 at Notre Dame W, 17-14 Oct. 7 vs. Maryland W, 37-17 Oct. 14 at Purdue Noon, Peacock Oct. 21 vs. Penn State Noon, Fox Oct. 28 at Wisconsin TBA, TBA Nov. 4 at Rutgers TBA, TBA Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m., NBC Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota TBA, TBA Nov. 25 at Michigan Noon, Fox

