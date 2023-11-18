LIVE Purdue football vs. Northwestern: Updates, score, highlights from Big Ten West game
The Purdue football team got back in the win column with last week's 49-30 victory over Minnesota.
Today the Boilermakers (3-7 overall, 2-5 Big Ten) travel to Evanston, Illinois to take on Northwestern (5-5, 3-4). Purdue has won the last two matchups and owns a 53-33-1 all-time series edge against the Wildcats.
Sam King is your best Purdue sports follow, and we'll have score updates and highlights. Please remember to refresh.
Purdue vs. Northwestern start time
Noon ET Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.
What channel is Purdue football vs. Northwestern on?
TV: BTN, with Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Matt Millen (analysis)
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 381 and 871, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Sling
Purdue football vs. Northwestern betting odds
Via BetMGM
Favorite: Purdue by 3 points (NU has 6-4 against the spread, covering its last 4 games; Purdue is 4-6 ATS, covering its last 2 games)
Over/under: 47.5 total points (5 Northwestern games have gone over, but just 1 of its past 5; 5 Purdue games have over, with 1 push and 4 under)
Moneyline: Northwestern +125, Purdue -150
Purdue football news
How to watch: What channel is Purdue vs. Northwestern football on? Streaming, odds, storylines
Coaches' salaries: How much do Purdue football coaches make?
Return of Ben Freehill: Purdue football kicker returns to form after bout with blood clot
Not done yet: Bowl hopes dim, but not dead yet for Purdue football
Purdue football schedule
Sept. 2
vs. Fresno State
Sept. 9
Sept. 16
vs. Syracuse
Sept. 22
vs. Wisconsin
Sept. 30
vs. Illinois
Oct. 7
at Iowa
Oct. 14
vs. Ohio State
Oct. 28
at Nebraska
Nov. 4
at Michigan
Nov. 11
vs. Minnesota
Nov. 18
at Northwestern
Noon, BTN
Nov. 25
vs. Indiana
Noon, BTN
Northwestern football schedule
Sept. 3
at Rutgers
L, 24-7
Sept. 9
vs. UTEP
W, 38-7
Sept. 16
at Duke
L, 38-14
Sept. 23
vs. Minnesota
W, 37-34, OT
Sept. 30
vs, Penn State
L, 41-13
Oct. 7
vs. Howard
W, 23-20
Oct. 21
at Nebraska
L, 17-9
Oct. 28
vs. Maryland
W, 33-27
Nov. 4
vs. Iowa (in Chicago)
L, 10-7
Nov. 11
vs. Wisconsin
W, 24-10
Nov. 18
vs. Purdue
Noon, BTN
Nov. 25
at Illinois
3:30 p.m., BTN
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue football vs. Northwestern live updates: Score, video highlights