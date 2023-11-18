LIVE Purdue football vs. Northwestern: Updates, score, highlights from Big Ten West game

The Purdue football team got back in the win column with last week's 49-30 victory over Minnesota.

Today the Boilermakers (3-7 overall, 2-5 Big Ten) travel to Evanston, Illinois to take on Northwestern (5-5, 3-4). Purdue has won the last two matchups and owns a 53-33-1 all-time series edge against the Wildcats.

Purdue vs. Northwestern start time

Noon ET Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

What channel is Purdue football vs. Northwestern on?

TV: BTN, with Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Matt Millen (analysis)

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 381 and 871, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Sling

Purdue football vs. Northwestern betting odds

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Purdue by 3 points (NU has 6-4 against the spread, covering its last 4 games; Purdue is 4-6 ATS, covering its last 2 games)

Over/under: 47.5 total points (5 Northwestern games have gone over, but just 1 of its past 5; 5 Purdue games have over, with 1 push and 4 under)

Moneyline: Northwestern +125, Purdue -150

Purdue football news

Purdue football schedule

Northwestern football schedule

Sept. 3 at Rutgers L, 24-7 Sept. 9 vs. UTEP W, 38-7 Sept. 16 at Duke L, 38-14 Sept. 23 vs. Minnesota W, 37-34, OT Sept. 30 vs, Penn State L, 41-13 Oct. 7 vs. Howard W, 23-20 Oct. 21 at Nebraska L, 17-9 Oct. 28 vs. Maryland W, 33-27 Nov. 4 vs. Iowa (in Chicago) L, 10-7 Nov. 11 vs. Wisconsin W, 24-10 Nov. 18 vs. Purdue Noon, BTN Nov. 25 at Illinois 3:30 p.m., BTN

