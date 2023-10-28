LIVE: Purdue football vs. Nebraska score updates, highlights in Big Ten play
Purdue football returns to Big Ten West action today as it visits Nebraska.
The Boilermakers (2-5, 1-3) had last weekend off but lost their previous games to Iowa and Ohio State.
The Cornhuskers (4-3, 2-2) have won two in a row and are coming off a win over Northwestern.
These teams have some things in common.
What time does Purdue vs. Nebraska start?
3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
What channel is Purdue vs. Nebraska?
TV: FS1.
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
What is the Purdue football spread?
via BetMGM
Favorite: Nebraska by 2.5 points
Over/under: 41.5 total points
Moneyline: Purdue +110, Nebraska -135
Purdue football schedule
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 2
vs. Fresno State
Sept. 9
Sept. 16
vs. Syracuse
Sept. 22
vs. Wisconsin
Sept. 30
vs. Illinois
Oct. 7
at Iowa
Oct. 14
vs. Ohio State
Oct. 28
at Nebraska
3:30 p.m., FS1
Nov. 4
at Michigan
7:30 p.m., NBC
Nov. 11
vs. Minnesota
TBA, TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Northwestern
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
vs. Indiana
TBA, TBA
Nebraska football schedule
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Aug. 31
at Minnesota
L, 13-10
Sept. 9
at Colorado
L, 36-14
Sept. 16
vs. Northern Illinois
W, 35-11
Sept. 23
vs. Louisiana Tech
W, 28-14
Sept. 30
vs. Michigan
L 45-7
Oct. 6
at Illinois
W, 20-7
Oct. 21
vs. Northwestern
W, 17-9
Oct. 28
vs. Purdue
3:30 p.m., FS1
Nov. 4
at Michigan State
Noon, FS1
Nov. 11
vs. Maryland
TBA, TBA
Nov. 18
at Wisconsin
TBA, TBA
Nov. 24
vs. Iowa
Noon, CBS
