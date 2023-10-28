Advertisement

LIVE: Purdue football vs. Nebraska score updates, highlights in Big Ten play

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·2 min read

Purdue football returns to Big Ten West action today as it visits Nebraska.

The Boilermakers (2-5, 1-3) had last weekend off but lost their previous games to Iowa and Ohio State.

The Cornhuskers (4-3, 2-2) have won two in a row and are coming off a win over Northwestern.

These teams have some things in common.

Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

What time does Purdue vs. Nebraska start?

3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

What channel is Purdue vs. Nebraska?

TV: FS1.

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

What is the Purdue football spread?

via BetMGM

Favorite: Nebraska by 2.5 points

Over/under: 41.5 total points

Moneyline: Purdue +110, Nebraska -135

Purdue football news from IndyStar, JCOnline.com

More: Purdue vs. Nebraska scouting report, prediction

It's personal:Ryan Walters grew up hating Nebraska, now he's coaching against Cornhuskers

Purdue football schedule

Date

Opponent

Time, TV/Result

Sept. 2

vs. Fresno State

L, 39-35

Sept. 9

at Virginia Tech

W, 24-17

Sept. 16

vs. Syracuse

L, 35-20

Sept. 22

vs. Wisconsin

L, 38-17

Sept. 30

vs. Illinois

W, 44-19

Oct. 7

at Iowa

L, 20-14

Oct. 14

vs. Ohio State

L, 41-7

Oct. 28

at Nebraska

3:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 4

at Michigan

7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 11

vs. Minnesota

TBA, TBA

Nov. 18

vs. Northwestern

TBA, TBA

Nov. 25

vs. Indiana

TBA, TBA

Nebraska football schedule

Date

Opponent

Time, TV/Result

Aug. 31

at Minnesota

L, 13-10

Sept. 9

at Colorado

L, 36-14

Sept. 16

vs. Northern Illinois

W, 35-11

Sept. 23

vs. Louisiana Tech

W, 28-14

Sept. 30

vs. Michigan

L 45-7

Oct. 6

at Illinois

W, 20-7

Oct. 21

vs. Northwestern

W, 17-9

Oct. 28

vs. Purdue

3:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 4

at Michigan State

Noon, FS1

Nov. 11

vs. Maryland

TBA, TBA

Nov. 18

at Wisconsin

TBA, TBA

Nov. 24

vs. Iowa

Noon, CBS

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue football vs. Nebraska score updates, highlights in Big Ten play