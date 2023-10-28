LIVE: Purdue football vs. Nebraska score updates, highlights in Big Ten play

Purdue football returns to Big Ten West action today as it visits Nebraska.

The Boilermakers (2-5, 1-3) had last weekend off but lost their previous games to Iowa and Ohio State.

The Cornhuskers (4-3, 2-2) have won two in a row and are coming off a win over Northwestern.

These teams have some things in common.

Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

What time does Purdue vs. Nebraska start?

3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

What channel is Purdue vs. Nebraska?

TV: FS1.

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

What is the Purdue football spread?

via BetMGM

Favorite: Nebraska by 2.5 points

Over/under: 41.5 total points

Moneyline: Purdue +110, Nebraska -135

Purdue football news from IndyStar, JCOnline.com

More: Purdue vs. Nebraska scouting report, prediction

It's personal:Ryan Walters grew up hating Nebraska, now he's coaching against Cornhuskers

Purdue football schedule

Nebraska football schedule

Date Opponent Time, TV/Result Aug. 31 at Minnesota L, 13-10 Sept. 9 at Colorado L, 36-14 Sept. 16 vs. Northern Illinois W, 35-11 Sept. 23 vs. Louisiana Tech W, 28-14 Sept. 30 vs. Michigan L 45-7 Oct. 6 at Illinois W, 20-7 Oct. 21 vs. Northwestern W, 17-9 Oct. 28 vs. Purdue 3:30 p.m., FS1 Nov. 4 at Michigan State Noon, FS1 Nov. 11 vs. Maryland TBA, TBA Nov. 18 at Wisconsin TBA, TBA Nov. 24 vs. Iowa Noon, CBS

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue football vs. Nebraska score updates, highlights in Big Ten play