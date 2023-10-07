Advertisement
LIVE Purdue football vs. Iowa: Updates, score, highlights from Big Ten matchup on Peacock

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
Ryan Walters earned his first win at Ross-Ade Stadium last week, but now it's time for the Purdue football team to try to do it again on the road in Iowa.

The Boilermakers are 2-3 (1-1 Big Ten) and travel to Iowa City today to take on the Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten). Both teams are coming off victories last week.

Iowa, however, lost starting quarterback Cade McNamara to a season-ending knee injury. Deacon Hill will take over.

Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Purdue vs. Iowa start time today

3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

What channel is Purdue football on today?

TV: Peacock, with Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analysis)

Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 85, TuneIn

What are the odds for Purdue vs. Iowa?

Favorite: Iowa by 2.5 points, according to BetMGM

Over/under: 38.5 total points

Moneyline: Iowa -135, Purdue +115

Bold picks: Purdue-Iowa scouting report, prediction

Purdue football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Time, TV/Result

Sept. 2

vs. Fresno State

L, 39-35

Sept. 9

at Virginia Tech

W, 24-17

Sept. 16

vs. Syracuse

L, 35-20

Sept. 22

vs. Wisconsin

L, 38-17

Sept. 30

vs. Illinois

W, 44-19

Oct. 7

at Iowa

3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

Oct. 14

vs. Ohio State

Noon, Peacock

Oct. 28

at Nebraska

TBA, TBA

Nov. 4

at Michigan

TBA, TBA

Nov. 11

vs. Minnesota

TBA, TBA

Nov. 18

vs. Northwestern

TBA, TBA

Nov. 25

vs. Indiana

TBA, TBA

Iowa football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Time, TV/Result

Sept. 2

vs. Utah State

W, 24-14

Sept. 9

at Iowa State

W, 20-13

Sept. 16

vs. Western Michigan

W, 41-10

Sept. 22

at Penn State

L, 31-0

Sept. 30

vs. Michigan State

W, 26-16

Oct. 7

vs. Purdue

3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

Oct. 14

at Wisconsin

4 p.m., Fox

Oct. 21

vs. Minnesota

TBA, TBA

Nov. 4

vs. Northwestern (at Wrigley Field)

TBA, TBA

Nov. 11

vs. Rutgers

TBA, TBA

Nov. 18

vs. Illinois

TBA, TBA

Nov. 24 (Fri.)

at Nebraska

noon, CBS

Purdue football news

Future schedule: When will Purdue football play Oregon and USC? A look at its Big Ten schedule through 2028

What to know: How to watch on Peacock, betting odds, weather

'Human accordion': Mo Omonode proves his worth for Purdue football

Run game: Did Purdue football abandon its Air Raid? No, but it added a ground attack

Moving on up: Purdue football elevates Yanni Karlaftis on depth chart after career game

