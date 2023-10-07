LIVE Purdue football vs. Iowa: Updates, score, highlights from Big Ten matchup on Peacock
Ryan Walters earned his first win at Ross-Ade Stadium last week, but now it's time for the Purdue football team to try to do it again on the road in Iowa.
The Boilermakers are 2-3 (1-1 Big Ten) and travel to Iowa City today to take on the Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten). Both teams are coming off victories last week.
Iowa, however, lost starting quarterback Cade McNamara to a season-ending knee injury. Deacon Hill will take over.
Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
Purdue vs. Iowa start time today
3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
What channel is Purdue football on today?
TV: Peacock, with Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analysis)
Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 85, TuneIn
What are the odds for Purdue vs. Iowa?
Favorite: Iowa by 2.5 points, according to BetMGM
Over/under: 38.5 total points
Moneyline: Iowa -135, Purdue +115
Bold picks: Purdue-Iowa scouting report, prediction
Purdue football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 2
vs. Fresno State
Sept. 9
Sept. 16
vs. Syracuse
Sept. 22
vs. Wisconsin
Sept. 30
vs. Illinois
Oct. 7
at Iowa
3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock
Oct. 14
vs. Ohio State
Noon, Peacock
Oct. 28
at Nebraska
TBA, TBA
Nov. 4
at Michigan
TBA, TBA
Nov. 11
vs. Minnesota
TBA, TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Northwestern
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
vs. Indiana
TBA, TBA
Iowa football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 2
vs. Utah State
W, 24-14
Sept. 9
at Iowa State
W, 20-13
Sept. 16
vs. Western Michigan
W, 41-10
Sept. 22
at Penn State
L, 31-0
Sept. 30
vs. Michigan State
W, 26-16
Oct. 7
vs. Purdue
3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock
Oct. 14
at Wisconsin
4 p.m., Fox
Oct. 21
vs. Minnesota
TBA, TBA
Nov. 4
vs. Northwestern (at Wrigley Field)
TBA, TBA
Nov. 11
vs. Rutgers
TBA, TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Illinois
TBA, TBA
Nov. 24 (Fri.)
at Nebraska
noon, CBS
Purdue football news
Future schedule: When will Purdue football play Oregon and USC? A look at its Big Ten schedule through 2028
What to know: How to watch on Peacock, betting odds, weather
'Human accordion': Mo Omonode proves his worth for Purdue football
Run game: Did Purdue football abandon its Air Raid? No, but it added a ground attack
Moving on up: Purdue football elevates Yanni Karlaftis on depth chart after career game
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue football vs. Iowa on Peacock: Live updates, score, highlights