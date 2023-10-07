LIVE Purdue football vs. Iowa: Updates, score, highlights from Big Ten matchup on Peacock

Ryan Walters earned his first win at Ross-Ade Stadium last week, but now it's time for the Purdue football team to try to do it again on the road in Iowa.

The Boilermakers are 2-3 (1-1 Big Ten) and travel to Iowa City today to take on the Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten). Both teams are coming off victories last week.

Iowa, however, lost starting quarterback Cade McNamara to a season-ending knee injury. Deacon Hill will take over.

Purdue vs. Iowa start time today

3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

What channel is Purdue football on today?

TV: Peacock, with Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analysis)

Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 85, TuneIn

What are the odds for Purdue vs. Iowa?

Favorite: Iowa by 2.5 points, according to BetMGM

Over/under: 38.5 total points

Moneyline: Iowa -135, Purdue +115

Bold picks: Purdue-Iowa scouting report, prediction

Purdue football schedule 2023

Iowa football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Time, TV/Result Sept. 2 vs. Utah State W, 24-14 Sept. 9 at Iowa State W, 20-13 Sept. 16 vs. Western Michigan W, 41-10 Sept. 22 at Penn State L, 31-0 Sept. 30 vs. Michigan State W, 26-16 Oct. 7 vs. Purdue 3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock Oct. 14 at Wisconsin 4 p.m., Fox Oct. 21 vs. Minnesota TBA, TBA Nov. 4 vs. Northwestern (at Wrigley Field) TBA, TBA Nov. 11 vs. Rutgers TBA, TBA Nov. 18 vs. Illinois TBA, TBA Nov. 24 (Fri.) at Nebraska noon, CBS

