LIVE Purdue football vs. Illinois updates, score, highlights, watch on Peacock

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
·2 min read

The Purdue football team will look to keep the Cannon Trophy during Homecoming today in a matchup with Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue is coming off a 38-17 loss to Wisconsin and sits at 1-3 (0-1 Big Ten) on the season. Illinois is 2-2 (0-1) in 2023.

Sam King and Akeem Glaspie will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Watch today's game: Purdue vs. Illinois live on Peacock

Purdue vs. Illinois start time today

3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana

What channel is Purdue football on today?

TV: Peacock, with Brendan Burke (play-by-play), Michael Robinson (analysis), Zora Stephenson (sideline reporting)

Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 85, TuneIn,

What are the odds for Purdue vs. Illinois?

Favorite: Purdue by 1 point, according to BetMGM

Over/under: 53.5 total points

Moneyline: Illinois -110, Purdue -110

Purdue football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Time, TV/Result

Sept. 2

vs. Fresno State

L, 39-35

Sept. 9

at Virginia Tech

W, 24-17

Sept. 16

vs. Syracuse

L, 35-20

Sept. 22

vs. Wisconsin

L, 38-17

Sept. 30

vs. Illinois

3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

Oct. 7

at Iowa

3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

Oct. 14

vs. Ohio State

TBA, TBA

Oct. 28

at Nebraska

TBA, TBA

Nov. 4

at Michigan

TBA, TBA

Nov. 11

vs. Minnesota

TBA, TBA

Nov. 18

vs. Northwestern (Wrigley Field)

TBA, TBA

Nov. 25

vs. Indiana

TBA, TBA

