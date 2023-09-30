LIVE Purdue football vs. Illinois updates, score, highlights, watch on Peacock
The Purdue football team will look to keep the Cannon Trophy during Homecoming today in a matchup with Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue is coming off a 38-17 loss to Wisconsin and sits at 1-3 (0-1 Big Ten) on the season. Illinois is 2-2 (0-1) in 2023.
Sam King and Akeem Glaspie will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
Watch today's game: Purdue vs. Illinois live on Peacock
Purdue vs. Illinois start time today
3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana
What channel is Purdue football on today?
TV: Peacock, with Brendan Burke (play-by-play), Michael Robinson (analysis), Zora Stephenson (sideline reporting)
Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 85, TuneIn,
What are the odds for Purdue vs. Illinois?
Favorite: Purdue by 1 point, according to BetMGM
Over/under: 53.5 total points
Moneyline: Illinois -110, Purdue -110
Purdue football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 2
vs. Fresno State
Sept. 9
at Virginia Tech
Sept. 16
vs. Syracuse
Sept. 22
vs. Wisconsin
Sept. 30
vs. Illinois
3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock
Oct. 7
at Iowa
3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock
Oct. 14
vs. Ohio State
TBA, TBA
Oct. 28
at Nebraska
TBA, TBA
Nov. 4
at Michigan
TBA, TBA
Nov. 11
vs. Minnesota
TBA, TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Northwestern (Wrigley Field)
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
vs. Indiana
TBA, TBA
