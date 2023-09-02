LIVE: Purdue football vs. Fresno State updates, score, highlights from Ross-Ade Stadium

A new era begins today for Purdue football.

First-year head coach Ryan Walters will look to start his time with the Boilermakers with a win against Fresno State. The last Purdue coach to start his Boilermaker career with a win was Danny Hope, whose team beat Toledo in 2009.

Purdue's honorary captain today is Mike Alstott, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout who rushed for 3,365 yards and scored 42 touchdowns during his time in West Lafayette in the 1990s.

There will be plenty of new faces suited up for the Boilermakers. Seventeen players on the depth chart for today's game joined Purdue in the offseason from the transfer portal.

Among those transfers is quarterback Hudson Card, who will start. Card started five games at Texas between 2021-22 and threw for 1,523 yards, 11 touchdowns and 2 interceptions with the Longhorns.

Sam King, Akeem Glaspie and Gregg Doyel will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Purdue vs. Fresno State injury report

Purdue injury report: Questionable - Daniel Johnson and Mahamane Moussa. Both LTs. If both out, Ben Farrell is the 3rd LT listed on depth chart. OUT: DB Salim Turner-Muhammad, WR Jahmal Edrine (out for year), C Gus Hartwig, C Josh Kaltenberger, TE Garrett Miller, TE Paul Piferi. — Sam King (@samueltking) September 2, 2023

Purdue vs. Fresno State start time

Noon ET Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

What channel is Purdue vs. Fresno State on?

TV: BTN

Radio: 96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis

Streaming: Here

Purdue vs. Fresno State betting odds

Purdue is a 4-point favorite, according to Draft Kings. The over/under is 47.5 points.

Purdue football news

New starter: Freshman Dillon Thieneman carves starting role for Purdue football

'I thought he was pretty incredible': As he fought leukemia, Cathedral lacrosse player had a hero. It was Purdue's Tyler Trent

Week 1: Purdue football and the importance of Game 1 against Fresno State

Boilermaker captains: QB transfer Hudson Card is one of Purdue football's 5 team captains for 2023 season

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue football vs. Fresno State: Live updates, score, highlights