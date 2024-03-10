Game recap: Purdue basketball finishes perfect home season by beating Wisconsin on Senior Day
Purdue basketball has back-to-back outright Big Ten championships in hand as Wisconsin visits on Senior Day.
The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (27-3, 16-3) have won four straight games, and are top 10 in the nation in, among other things: scoring (84.4 points per game, 7th), assists (18.3, 4th), 3-point shooting (40.9%, 2nd) and rebounding margin (11.4, 2nd).
Wisconsin (19-11, 11-8) beat Rutgers on Thursday night to snap a two-game skid. The Badgers entered February ranked in the top 10, have lost seven of their past 10 games. Purdue beat then No. 6-Wisconsin 75-69 on Feb. 4.
Sam King is your best Purdue basketball follow, and we'll have updates throughout, so please remember to refresh.
Senior Day: Emotions run deep for Lance Jones
Final: Purdue 78, Wisconsin 70
Purdue finishes a perfect home season.
Zach Edey has 25 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocked shots. Fletcher Loyer adds 15 points on perfect shooting, along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Braden Smith has 10 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds. Lance Jones has 13 points.
John Blackwell has 18 points for the Badgers, Tyler Wahl has 17 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. A.J. Storr adds 17 points.
Purdue has the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament and will play Friday.
3:58 left 2H: Purdue 68, Wisconsin 62
Wisconsin cuts the deficit to 4 but Purdue answers. The Badgers' John Blackwell is up to 15 points.
8:03 left 2H: Purdue 65, Wisconsin 54
Fouls are piling up on both teams.
Caleb Furst hits a 3. You read that right.
Braden Smith hits a 3 with 10:30 to snap Purdue's funk.
11:40 left 2H: Purdue 55, Wisconsin 51
Wisconsin is on an 8-1 run as Purdue has 0 field goals since the 14:51 mark.
15:47 left 2H: Purdue 51, Wisconsin 41
Zach Edey has a chance for an and-1 out of the timeout.
A.J. Storr and Tyler Wahl are 11-of-20 from the field combined. The other Badgers: 5-of-19.
Wisconsin scores to start the second half, but Mason Gillis counters with a 3-pointer from the top.
Halftime: Purdue 44, Wisconsin 33
Fletcher Loyer has 12 points and 4 rebounds, Zach Eddey 11 and 8, and Lance Jones 10 points.
A.J. Storr has 13 points and Tyler Wahl 7 for Wisconsin, which is 2-of-13 on 3-pointers.
Braden Smith goes down holding his right ankle. He briefly heads to the locker room. He has 7 points and 4 assists but returns for the final minute.
3:57 left 1H: Purdue 37, Wisconsin 26
Zach Edey has 11 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocked shots.
A.J. Storr is keeping the Badgers afloat with 13 points. Tyler Wahl has 6.
7:59 left 1H: Purdue grows its lead
Purdue 27, Wisconsin 15
Zach Edey has 8 points, including 4-of-4 free throws, 7 rebounds and 2 blocked shots.
11:23 left 1H: Scary moment for Zach Edey
Purdue 19, Wisconsin 13
Zach Edey hits the court, holding his left ankle as A.J. Storr dunks. Edey rises, re-ties his sneaker and stays in.
Fletcher Loyer has joined Lance Jones with 6 points. Edey has 5.
15:31 left 1H: Lance Jones is hot early
Purdue 10, Wisconsin 4
Purdue A Lance Jones 3 puts Purdue on the board, and he banks in a 3 from the left wing on the next possession, and giggles about it.
Chucky Hepburn gets the game's first basket. Wisconsin ties up Zach Edey on the game's opening possession.
Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin starting lineup
The Boilermakers go with the same group all season: Trey Kaufman-Renn, Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, Lance Jones.
For Wisconsin, its Chucky Hepburn, Max Klesmit, A.J. Storr, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl.
"It's a tough day, but it's also hopefully going to be a great day as we try to go undefeated at home this year."
Purdue basketball NET ranking
Via the NCAA through March 9
∎ Purdue, 2
∎ Wisconsin, 22
Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists
Zach Edey is the No. 2 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.
Player
Seasons
Points
Rick Mount
1967-70
2,323
Zach Edey
2020-24
2,257
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
2,175
E'Twaun Moore
2007-11
2,136
Dave Schellhase
1963-66
2,074
Troy Lewis
1984-88
2,038
Terry Dischinger
1959-62
1,979
∎ Edey is Purdue's career rebounding leader with 1,197.
∎ Edey is fourth in career blocked shots.
Player
Seasons
Blocks
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
349
A.J. Hammons
2012-16
343
JaJuan Johnson
2007-11
263
Zach Edey
2020-24
213
Matt Haarms
2017-20
210
What time is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin?
12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin on?
TV: Fox
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
March 10, Sunday
vs. Wisconsin
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin score updates, highlights, Zach Edey