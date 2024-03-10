Game recap: Purdue basketball finishes perfect home season by beating Wisconsin on Senior Day

Purdue basketball has back-to-back outright Big Ten championships in hand as Wisconsin visits on Senior Day.

The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (27-3, 16-3) have won four straight games, and are top 10 in the nation in, among other things: scoring (84.4 points per game, 7th), assists (18.3, 4th), 3-point shooting (40.9%, 2nd) and rebounding margin (11.4, 2nd).

Wisconsin (19-11, 11-8) beat Rutgers on Thursday night to snap a two-game skid. The Badgers entered February ranked in the top 10, have lost seven of their past 10 games. Purdue beat then No. 6-Wisconsin 75-69 on Feb. 4.

Senior Day: Emotions run deep for Lance Jones

Final: Purdue 78, Wisconsin 70

Purdue finishes a perfect home season.

Zach Edey has 25 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocked shots. Fletcher Loyer adds 15 points on perfect shooting, along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Braden Smith has 10 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds. Lance Jones has 13 points.

John Blackwell has 18 points for the Badgers, Tyler Wahl has 17 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. A.J. Storr adds 17 points.

Purdue has the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament and will play Friday.

3:58 left 2H: Purdue 68, Wisconsin 62

Wisconsin cuts the deficit to 4 but Purdue answers. The Badgers' John Blackwell is up to 15 points.

8:03 left 2H: Purdue 65, Wisconsin 54

Fouls are piling up on both teams.

Caleb Furst hits a 3. You read that right.

Braden Smith hits a 3 with 10:30 to snap Purdue's funk.

11:40 left 2H: Purdue 55, Wisconsin 51

Wisconsin is on an 8-1 run as Purdue has 0 field goals since the 14:51 mark.

15:47 left 2H: Purdue 51, Wisconsin 41

Zach Edey has a chance for an and-1 out of the timeout.

A.J. Storr and Tyler Wahl are 11-of-20 from the field combined. The other Badgers: 5-of-19.

Wisconsin scores to start the second half, but Mason Gillis counters with a 3-pointer from the top.

Halftime: Purdue 44, Wisconsin 33

Fletcher Loyer has 12 points and 4 rebounds, Zach Eddey 11 and 8, and Lance Jones 10 points.

A.J. Storr has 13 points and Tyler Wahl 7 for Wisconsin, which is 2-of-13 on 3-pointers.

Braden Smith goes down holding his right ankle. He briefly heads to the locker room. He has 7 points and 4 assists but returns for the final minute.

3:57 left 1H: Purdue 37, Wisconsin 26

Zach Edey has 11 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocked shots.

A.J. Storr is keeping the Badgers afloat with 13 points. Tyler Wahl has 6.

7:59 left 1H: Purdue grows its lead

Purdue 27, Wisconsin 15

Zach Edey has 8 points, including 4-of-4 free throws, 7 rebounds and 2 blocked shots.

Not letting him off the hook on this one 🪝 @zach_edey x @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/xyEeskx2HJ — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 10, 2024

11:23 left 1H: Scary moment for Zach Edey

Purdue 19, Wisconsin 13

Zach Edey hits the court, holding his left ankle as A.J. Storr dunks. Edey rises, re-ties his sneaker and stays in.

Fletcher Loyer has joined Lance Jones with 6 points. Edey has 5.

15:31 left 1H: Lance Jones is hot early

Purdue 10, Wisconsin 4

Purdue A Lance Jones 3 puts Purdue on the board, and he banks in a 3 from the left wing on the next possession, and giggles about it.

Bank is open on Sundays for Lance Jones! 😏 💸 @LanceBuckets x @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/E5Gxr1aVry — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 10, 2024

Chucky Hepburn gets the game's first basket. Wisconsin ties up Zach Edey on the game's opening possession.

Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin starting lineup

The Boilermakers go with the same group all season: Trey Kaufman-Renn, Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, Lance Jones.

For Wisconsin, its Chucky Hepburn, Max Klesmit, A.J. Storr, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl.

"It's a tough day, but it's also hopefully going to be a great day as we try to go undefeated at home this year."



A bittersweet day for @BoilerBall HC Matt Painter on Purdue's Senior Day pic.twitter.com/1K9fHKiQux — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 10, 2024

Purdue basketball NET ranking

Via the NCAA through March 9

∎ Purdue, 2

∎ Wisconsin, 22

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 2 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player Seasons Points Rick Mount 1967-70 2,323 Zach Edey 2020-24 2,257 Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2007-11 2,136 Dave Schellhase 1963-66 2,074 Troy Lewis 1984-88 2,038 Terry Dischinger 1959-62 1,979

∎ Edey is Purdue's career rebounding leader with 1,197.

∎ Edey is fourth in career blocked shots.

Player Seasons Blocks Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 349 A.J. Hammons 2012-16 343 JaJuan Johnson 2007-11 263 Zach Edey 2020-24 213 Matt Haarms 2017-20 210

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin?

12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin on?

TV: Fox

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

