LIVE Purdue basketball vs. Penn State updates, score, highlights from Big Ten matchup

For the second time this season, the Purdue men's basketball team was beaten on the road when ranked No. 1 in the country.

Today the Boilermakers (14-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) are back at home and will take on Penn State (8-8, 2-3). Also, Purdue will honor the 1974 NIT title team.

Sam King is your best Purdue follow, and we'll have updates, so please remember to refresh.

Purdue basketball start time vs. Penn State

2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball news

How to watch: No. 1 Purdue basketball vs. Penn State how to watch, storylines

Purdue vs. Nebraska: 'This loss isn't on one person. It's on Purdue.' Boilers not good enough to be unfocused.

Storming the court: Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter lobbies for more control on court stormings

Purdue vs. Nebraska player ratings: Too many starters no-show as No. 1 goes down

Down goes No. 1: Disastrous end to first half dooms Purdue basketball at Nebraska

Purdue basketball schedule

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Penn State live updates, score, highlights