LIVE Purdue basketball vs. Penn State updates, score, highlights from Big Ten matchup
For the second time this season, the Purdue men's basketball team was beaten on the road when ranked No. 1 in the country.
Today the Boilermakers (14-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) are back at home and will take on Penn State (8-8, 2-3). Also, Purdue will honor the 1974 NIT title team.
Sam King is your best Purdue follow, and we'll have updates, so please remember to refresh.
Purdue basketball start time vs. Penn State
2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.
What channel is Purdue basketball on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue basketball news
