LIVE Purdue basketball vs. Northwestern: Highlights as Boilers, Zach Edey visit Evanston

The Purdue basketball team (7-0), ranked No. 1 in the country, rolls into Evanston to take on Northwestern (5-1).

Tonight's game marks the first Big Ten Conference matchup for either team this season. Last season when Northwestern hosted Purdue, the Wildcats defeated the top-ranked Boilermakers, 64-58. Will Northwestern pull off another major upset this time around?

Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Purdue basketball vs. Northwestern start time

9 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.

What channel is Purdue vs. Northwestern basketball on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Sling

Purdue basketball news

Purdue basketball schedule

