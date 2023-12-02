Advertisement

LIVE Purdue basketball vs. Northwestern: Highlights as Boilers, Zach Edey visit Evanston

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
The Purdue basketball team (7-0), ranked No. 1 in the country, rolls into Evanston to take on Northwestern (5-1).

Tonight's game marks the first Big Ten Conference matchup for either team this season. Last season when Northwestern hosted Purdue, the Wildcats defeated the top-ranked Boilermakers, 64-58. Will Northwestern pull off another major upset this time around?

Purdue basketball vs. Northwestern start time

9 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.

What channel is Purdue vs. Northwestern basketball on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Sling

Purdue basketball news

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

9 p.m., BTN

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

7 p.m., BTN

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

1:30 p.m., Fox

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

4:30 p.m., Peacock

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

6:30 p.m., BTN

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

5 or 7 p.m., BTN

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

2:15 p.m., BTN

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

2 p.m., FS1

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

6:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday,

vs. Wisconsin,

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

