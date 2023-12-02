LIVE Purdue basketball vs. Northwestern: Highlights as Boilers, Zach Edey visit Evanston
The Purdue basketball team (7-0), ranked No. 1 in the country, rolls into Evanston to take on Northwestern (5-1).
Tonight's game marks the first Big Ten Conference matchup for either team this season. Last season when Northwestern hosted Purdue, the Wildcats defeated the top-ranked Boilermakers, 64-58. Will Northwestern pull off another major upset this time around?
Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
Purdue basketball vs. Northwestern start time
9 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.
What channel is Purdue vs. Northwestern basketball on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Sling
Purdue basketball news
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
9 p.m., BTN
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
7 p.m., BTN
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
1:30 p.m., Fox
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
4:30 p.m., Peacock
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
6:30 p.m., BTN
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
5 or 7 p.m., BTN
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
2:15 p.m., BTN
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
2 p.m., FS1
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
1 p.m., Fox
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
6:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday,
vs. Wisconsin,
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
