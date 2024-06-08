LIVE Pro Motocross Round 3 from Thunder Valley: Jett Lawrence paces Quals with quick time in Session 1

In Race Notes

Remember that the middle two motos will be shown live on NBC at 4 p.m. ET.

Chase Sexton has the red plate, but Jett Lawrence still sports the No. 1 as the defending champion.

Thunder Valley will be a test for Jett Lawrence. After suffering the first loss of his Pro Motocross career, he needs to reestablish dominance with an immediate rebound.

Jett makes his statement loud and clear by posting the quickest time in qualification. Sexton does not have the same level of speed and lands fifth on the overall list.

In 250s, Ty Masterpool is finally getting comfortable on his Kawasaki and he bests Haiden Deegan.

Last Chance Qualifiers

450s

Lorenzo Locurcio leads all four laps of the LCQ and advances to the Mains.

He'll be joined by Jeff Walker, James Harrington, and Josh Boaz.

Brad Todd was the first rider on the outside looking in.

Click here for complete 450 LCQ results

250s

Crockett Myers took the early lead and held it till the checkered flag.

He will join the Main along with Jesse Jacobsen in second, Bailey Kroone and Kyle Wise.

Back in sixth, Matti Jorgensen fails to advance.

Qualification

450s

Jett Lawrence's opening statement is forceful and clear: He is fastest in Qualification 1 at 2:10.342.

Hunter Lawrence (2:11.465) is Jett's closest competitor with Justin Cooper (2:12.205) in third.

Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton round out the top five.

Click here for complete Qualification 1 results

In Qualification 2, Hunter leapfrogs Jett and lands on top of the board.

Anderson settles into second, which pushes Jett back to third.

Sexton improves to fourth with Cooper falling to fifth.

Click here for complete 450 Qualification 2 results

The Qualification 1 results are easily the fastest, so Jett and Hunter Lawrence will have the best gate picks.

Click here for complete 450 Combined Qualification

Thunder Valley Motocross numbers

Thunder Valley Motocross by the numbers: A new 450 winner will be crowned

Ricky Carmichael swept the motos in Thunder Valley’s first race in 2005 on his way to winning all but two races that year. Jett Lawrence has a chance to add to that history.

250s

Ty Masterpool is getting comfortable on his new Kawasaki. He jumps to the top of the board in Qualification 1 with a time of 2:16.262.

Haiden Deegan is not far behind at 2:16.290. Chance Hymas (2:16.507) takes the third position.

Tom Vialle and Levi Kitchen round out the top five.

Click here for complete 250 Qualification 1 results

Jo Shimoda is fastest in this session at 2:17.300.

Savatgy shows consistent speed and lands second in this session over his Triumph teammate Jalek Swoll.

Hymas and Deegan round out the top five.

Click here for complete 250 Qualification 2 results

As with the 450 division, the first session was the fastest with Masterpool earning the best gate pick over Deegan and Hymas.

Click here for complete 250 Combined Qualification

More SuperMotocross News

Michael Mosiman out for remainder of MX

Nate Thrasher out with collarbone injury

Thunder Valley by the numbers

450 results from Hangtown | 250 results

Chase Sexton sweeps Hangtown, snaps Lawrence streak

AMA explains Deegan, Vialle discrepancy

Dave Prater wants to keep SMX riders guessing

Haiden Deegan waits four hours for Fox victory

Jett Lawrence remains perfect at Pala and in MX

Cameron McAdoo suffers setback, Ty Masterpool steps in

