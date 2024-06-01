LIVE: Pro Motocross Round 2 from Hangtown: Jett Lawrence, Casey Cochran set fast times

The Pro Motocross Series remains in California for Round 2 of Pro Motocross, Round 19 of the SuperMotocross World Championship as Jett Lawrence looks to defend his victory in last year's Hangtown Motocross Classic and keep his perfect record alive.

Haiden Deegan and Jett Lawrence pick up where they left off at Fox Raceway by leading Qualification 1.

Deegan swept last week's 250 motos in Pala, California but had to wait four hours to be declared the winner. He made a statement by dominating the second 250 race and expects to be just as loudly heard in Hangtown.

American Motorcycle Association explains Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle penalty discrepancy at Fox Raceway

In this week’s SMX Insider, Mike Pelletier explained why Tom Vialle was penalized while Haiden Deegan was not.

Qualification

450s

Jett Lawrence (1:56.408) picks up where he left off in Pala, California. He tops the leaderboard in Qualification 1.

Justin Cooper (1:57.333) and Hunter Lawrence (1:57.578) settle into second and third, respectively.

Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson round out the top five.

Click here for complete results from 450 Qualification 1

As with the 250 division, times are faster in Q2 but Jett Lawrence (1:56.408) still tops the chart.

Jason Anderson (1:57.178) and Justin Cooper (1:57.305) slot into second and third.

Chase Sexton and Hunter Lawrence round out the top five.

Motocross: Haiden Deegan declared winner at Fox Raceway four hours after end of 250 race

Haiden Deegan’s victory in Moto 2 was under review after he rode off course in that race and may not have slowed sufficiently.

250s

Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle were centerstage in last week's controversial finish but that has not distracted them. Deegan (1:58.557) was fastest in Qualification 1 with Vialle (1:59.891) close behind.

On the new Triumph, Joey Savatgy (1:59.974) slotted into third.

Ty Masterpool moved to the Kawasaki Pro Circuit team last week and struggled. He's fourth on the chart in Q1.

Chance Hymas rounds out the top five.

Click here for complete results from 250 Qualification 1

In the opening laps of Qualification 2. Pierce Brown (1:59.093) is fastest and moves up to second overall. Deegan's Q1 time is still fastest.

Midway through this session, Casey Cochran (1:57.994) set the fastest lap, got displaced for a lap, and answered with the fastest time of the day.

Savatgy (1:58.492) backed up his fast Q1 speed by landing second on the chart.

Jo Shimoda (1:58.863) winds up third.

Masterpool and Vialle round out the top five in this session.

Cochran's and Savatgy's speed put them at the top of chart with Deegan's Q1 time fast enough for third.

Shimoda and Masterpool round out the top five overall.

Click here for complete results of 250 Qualification 2

Click here for complete results of 250 Q1 and 2 combined

