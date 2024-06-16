🔴 LIVE: Gakpo equalises for the Netherlands! England's opener to follow

There are three more EURO 2024 fixtures taking place on Sunday.

Keep checking back for updates.

Poland v Netherlands





Scorers: Buksa 16'; Gakpo 29'

Cody Gakpo went close early for the Netherlands against a Polish side missing talisman Robert Lewandowski through injury but they didn't miss him for long as a glancing header from Adam Buksa after peeling away from his marker put Poland into the lead.

It didn't last though and Gakpo soon equalised via a deflected strike to continue his record of netting in each group game he has played at a major tournament for the Netherlands for a level game at the interval.

After a bright Dutch start to the second half, Poland mustered a strong response and went close through Jakub Kiwior at the back post but he was denied by Bart Verbruggen.

Slovenia v Denmark





Serbia v England



