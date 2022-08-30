Live from Patriots cut-down day: Will the Pats undrafted free agent streak continue?

FOXBORO – NFL cut-down day is here.

Tuesday marks the busiest time of the year as NFL teams will whittle their roster down from 80-to-53 players. In total, the league will see 864 players released. The wholesale roster movement is a time where dreams are both made and dashed.

It’s not unusual to see players you didn’t expect to make the team, landing on the Patriots initial 53-man roster. This year’s squad has included a highly competitive undrafted free agent class, which Bill Belichick said was competitive this offseason than years past. Standouts in this category include offensive lineman Kody Russey, special teamer Brenden Schooler and defensive linemen DeMarcus Mitchell and LaBryan Ray.

Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) keeps the punt out of the end zone and stops it on the 3 yard line during the second half of a preseason against the Carolina Panthers game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

“We’ve had some very competitive players in that category this year. It seems like we usually do, but this year, maybe more than most,” Bill Belichick said. “Through the years we’ve had about as many guys as most teams have or some teams have that are really competitive with our late-round draft choices in terms of making the roster.

"... Once they get here, players are players. It’s not about how they got here, where they came from, what they did before that. It’s about what they do for the team and what they do for the team this year… I think we have some very competitive guys in that category.”

If one of these players makes the team, it’ll mark the 18th-straight year an undrafted player makes the Patriots roster.

Stay tuned as we’ll update you with every move the Patriots make as they cut their roster down to 53.

