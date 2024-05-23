LIVE: Pacers vs Celtics score updates, highlights for Game 2
The Indiana Pacers get a second chance to steal homecourt advantage in the Eastern Conference finals when they take on the Boston Celtics in Game 2.
The Pacers are kicking themselves for squandering a late lead in Game 1 on the way to a 133-128 overtime loss. All five starters on both teams scored in double figures, but Indiana committed 21 turnovers, including critical miscues late in regulation and overtime.
Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis (calf) remains out.
Congratulations to Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who earned third-team All-NBA honors, enabling his contract extension to max out.
Dustin Dopirak is your best Pacers follow, and we will have highlights throughout.
Who ya got?: Pacers vs. Celtics Game 2 prediction
Pacers vs. Celtics starting lineups
Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Tyrese Haliburton
Celtics: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford
What channel is the Pacers game on?
TV: ESPN
Radio: 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Mark Boyle on play-by-play
Streaming: SiriusXM channels 86 (Celtics feed), 212 and 891
Pacers vs. Celtics schedule in Eastern Conference finals
May 21: Celtics 133, Pacers 128 (OT)
Thursday, May 23: at Boston, 8 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, May 25: at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Monday, May 27: at Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Wednesday, May 29: at Boston*, 8 p.m., ESPN
Friday, May 31: at Indiana*, 8 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, June 2: at Boston*, 8 p.m., ESPN
*-if necessary
Pacers vs. Celtics Game 2 betting line
via BetMGM
Favorite: Celtics by 8.5 points
Over/under: 224.5 total points
Moneyline: Celtics -400, Knicks +310
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs Celtics Game 2 score updates, highlights, analysis