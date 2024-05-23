LIVE: Pacers vs Celtics score updates, highlights for Game 2

The Indiana Pacers get a second chance to steal homecourt advantage in the Eastern Conference finals when they take on the Boston Celtics in Game 2.

The Pacers are kicking themselves for squandering a late lead in Game 1 on the way to a 133-128 overtime loss. All five starters on both teams scored in double figures, but Indiana committed 21 turnovers, including critical miscues late in regulation and overtime.

Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis (calf) remains out.

Congratulations to Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who earned third-team All-NBA honors, enabling his contract extension to max out.

Who ya got?: Pacers vs. Celtics Game 2 prediction

Pacers vs. Celtics starting lineups

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Tyrese Haliburton

Celtics: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford

What channel is the Pacers game on?

TV: ESPN

Radio: 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Mark Boyle on play-by-play

Streaming: SiriusXM channels 86 (Celtics feed), 212 and 891

Pacers vs. Celtics schedule in Eastern Conference finals

May 21: Celtics 133, Pacers 128 (OT)

Thursday, May 23: at Boston, 8 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, May 25: at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Monday, May 27: at Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Wednesday, May 29: at Boston*, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, May 31: at Indiana*, 8 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 2: at Boston*, 8 p.m., ESPN

*-if necessary

Pacers vs. Celtics Game 2 betting line

via BetMGM

Favorite: Celtics by 8.5 points

Over/under: 224.5 total points

Moneyline: Celtics -400, Knicks +310

