Live from New Orleans: Watch our Longhorn Confidential analysis as Texas arrives for CFP semifinal

The Longhorns have landed in New Orleans and so has the American-Statesman.

Join us on Wednesday evening for a live Longhorn Confidential. The American-Statesman will discuss what the Longhorns talked about when they arrived in New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon and chat about a few other Sugar Bowl topics.

No. 3 Texas (12-1) will play No. 3 Washington (13-0) in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Photos of Texas football arriving in New Orleans for CFP semifinal

