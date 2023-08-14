Live: Ohio State football coach Ryan Day holds press conference, talks Buckeyes' preseason
Ohio State's first scrimmage of fall camp is complete.
The Buckeyes took the field Saturday for their first scrimmage of the 2023 preseason with their season opener at Indiana less than three weeks away.
Ohio State will take the field Monday for its 10th fall practice.
Ohio State will take on the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Indiana at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 2 on CBS.
Ohio State has not lost a season-opening game since 1999,. Since their 23-12 loss to Miami in 1999, the Buckeyes have won 23 consecutive season openers, including the first game of the 2017 season on the road against the Hoosiers.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is scheduled to hold a press conference to discuss the Buckeyes' progress ahead of the 2023 season at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Ohio State fall camp: When are the Buckeyes practicing?
Here's a look at what Ohio State's fall camp practice schedule looks like.
Week 1: Aug. 3-5
Week 2: Aug. 6, 8-12
Week 3: Aug. 14-16 (17 or 18), 19
Week 4: Aug. 21-26
Week 6: Aug. 28-31, Sept. 1
USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll: Preseason
Ohio State comes into the 2023 season as the No. 4 team in the country according to the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches' poll, one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25 along with No. 2 Michigan, No. 7 Penn State, and No. 21 Wisconsin. The Buckeyes received one first-place vote.
Georgia (61)
Michigan
Alabama (4)
Ohio State (1)
LSU
Southern California
Penn State
Florida State
Clemson
Tennessee
Washington
Texas
Notre Dame
Utah
Oregon
TCU
Kansas State
Oregon State
Oklahoma
North Carolina
Wisconsin
Mississippi
Tulane
Texas Tech
Texas A&M
Ohio State football schedule 2023
Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.
Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network
Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX
Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC
Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m./4 p.m.
Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana
Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey
Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC
Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX
