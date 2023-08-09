Live: Ohio State AD Gene Smith holds press conference Wednesday

At a press conference Wednesday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith announced that he would retire June 30, 2024.

"It has been a pleasure and an honor to try and create an environment for our student-athletes to be successful," Smith said.

Smith is the longest-tenured athletic director in the Big Ten.

Watch Smith's press conference live here.

