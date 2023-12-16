Advertisement

LIVE No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 1 Arizona: Boilermakers lead 49-38, Fletcher Loyer has 18 points

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
The second game of the second annual Indy Classic is a big one.

Today No. 4 Purdue will take on No. 1 Arizona at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Boilermakers are 9-1 while the Wildcats sit at 8-0.

Sam King and Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

15:09 left 2H: Fletcher Loyer stays hot for Purdue

Purdue isn't slowing down. Braden Smith sunk a 3-pointer at the 16-minute mark to give Purdue a 64-49 lead, which is the Boilermakers' largest of the day. Caleb Love didn't let that deter him as he made a 3-pointer of his own to make it 64-52. Fletcher Loyer, on the ensuing possession, drilled a 3 to give Purdue a 15-point lead.

Loyer has 25 points and Smith has 21 points.

Purdue 67, Arizona 52

Halftime: Purdue 49, Arizona 38

Purdue and Arizona both shot well in the first half (57% for each). The Boilermakers were led by Fletcher Loyer (18 points) and Braden Smith (14 points).

:47 left 1H: Purdue holds 10-point lead over Arizona

Purdue took its biggest lead of the game after Braden Smith made a 3-pointer at the 1:43 mark to make it 46-34. Smith has 11 points. Both teams are playing at a very quick tempo.

Purdue 46, Arizona 36

4:46 left 1H: Fletcher Loyer catches fire for Purdue

Fletcher Loyer sunk back-to-back 3-pointers before the break. He has 16 in the game.

Purdue 36, Arizona 30

7:38 left 1H: Purdue's Zach Edey ties things up vs. Arizona

These two top teams keep trading the leads. Caleb Furst tied the game at 24-24, but Arizona's Kylan Boswell made a jumper to give the Wildcats an advantage. On the ensuing possession, Zach Edey made a jumper with the assist to Lance Jones.

Purdue 26, Arizona 26

11:47 left 1H: Arizona and Purdue tied

Fletcher Loyer started the game strong. So far he has 7 points with a 3-pointer. Keshad Johnson has been Arizona's main source of points with 9.

Arizona 17, Purdue 17

Purdue vs. Arizona basketball start time

4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Arizona on?

TV: Peacock, with Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analysis) and Caroline Pineda (courtside reporting)

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 85, Varsity Network, Fubo, Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

W, 92-86

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

4:30 p.m., Peacock

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

6:30 p.m., BTN

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

5 or 7 p.m., BTN

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

2:15 p.m., BTN

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

2 p.m., FS1

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

6:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday,

vs. Wisconsin,

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. No. 1 Arizona live updates, score on Peacock