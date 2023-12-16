LIVE No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 1 Arizona: Boilermakers lead 49-38, Fletcher Loyer has 18 points

The second game of the second annual Indy Classic is a big one.

Today No. 4 Purdue will take on No. 1 Arizona at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Boilermakers are 9-1 while the Wildcats sit at 8-0.

Sam King and Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

15:09 left 2H: Fletcher Loyer stays hot for Purdue

Purdue isn't slowing down. Braden Smith sunk a 3-pointer at the 16-minute mark to give Purdue a 64-49 lead, which is the Boilermakers' largest of the day. Caleb Love didn't let that deter him as he made a 3-pointer of his own to make it 64-52. Fletcher Loyer, on the ensuing possession, drilled a 3 to give Purdue a 15-point lead.

Loyer has 25 points and Smith has 21 points.

Purdue 67, Arizona 52

Purdue 67, Arizona 52, 14:38. For those doubting Purdue because of its sophomore guards, Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith are eating the No. 1 team in the country alive today. Loyer, Smith a combined 46 points on 18-26 FG. — Sam King (@samueltking) December 16, 2023

Halftime: Purdue 49, Arizona 38

Purdue and Arizona both shot well in the first half (57% for each). The Boilermakers were led by Fletcher Loyer (18 points) and Braden Smith (14 points).

Soon-to-be 2023-24 All-B1G G Braden Smith has been huge in this one.@3bradensmith x @BoilerBall



💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/HaJGpmJti5 — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 16, 2023

:47 left 1H: Purdue holds 10-point lead over Arizona

Purdue took its biggest lead of the game after Braden Smith made a 3-pointer at the 1:43 mark to make it 46-34. Smith has 11 points. Both teams are playing at a very quick tempo.

Purdue 46, Arizona 36

4:46 left 1H: Fletcher Loyer catches fire for Purdue

Fletcher Loyer sunk back-to-back 3-pointers before the break. He has 16 in the game.

Purdue 36, Arizona 30

Back-to-back 3s 🎯



Fletcher Loyer drains a pair of treys to give No. 3 @BoilerBall a 36-30 lead.



💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/dsYhNsHnN4 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 16, 2023

7:38 left 1H: Purdue's Zach Edey ties things up vs. Arizona

These two top teams keep trading the leads. Caleb Furst tied the game at 24-24, but Arizona's Kylan Boswell made a jumper to give the Wildcats an advantage. On the ensuing possession, Zach Edey made a jumper with the assist to Lance Jones.

Purdue 26, Arizona 26

11:47 left 1H: Arizona and Purdue tied

Fletcher Loyer started the game strong. So far he has 7 points with a 3-pointer. Keshad Johnson has been Arizona's main source of points with 9.

Arizona 17, Purdue 17

