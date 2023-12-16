LIVE No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 1 Arizona: Boilermakers lead 49-38, Fletcher Loyer has 18 points
The second game of the second annual Indy Classic is a big one.
Today No. 4 Purdue will take on No. 1 Arizona at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Boilermakers are 9-1 while the Wildcats sit at 8-0.
Sam King and Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
15:09 left 2H: Fletcher Loyer stays hot for Purdue
Purdue isn't slowing down. Braden Smith sunk a 3-pointer at the 16-minute mark to give Purdue a 64-49 lead, which is the Boilermakers' largest of the day. Caleb Love didn't let that deter him as he made a 3-pointer of his own to make it 64-52. Fletcher Loyer, on the ensuing possession, drilled a 3 to give Purdue a 15-point lead.
Loyer has 25 points and Smith has 21 points.
Purdue 67, Arizona 52
Purdue 67, Arizona 52, 14:38. For those doubting Purdue because of its sophomore guards, Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith are eating the No. 1 team in the country alive today. Loyer, Smith a combined 46 points on 18-26 FG.
— Sam King (@samueltking) December 16, 2023
Halftime: Purdue 49, Arizona 38
Purdue and Arizona both shot well in the first half (57% for each). The Boilermakers were led by Fletcher Loyer (18 points) and Braden Smith (14 points).
Soon-to-be 2023-24 All-B1G G Braden Smith has been huge in this one.@3bradensmith x @BoilerBall
💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/HaJGpmJti5
— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 16, 2023
:47 left 1H: Purdue holds 10-point lead over Arizona
Purdue took its biggest lead of the game after Braden Smith made a 3-pointer at the 1:43 mark to make it 46-34. Smith has 11 points. Both teams are playing at a very quick tempo.
Purdue 46, Arizona 36
4:46 left 1H: Fletcher Loyer catches fire for Purdue
Fletcher Loyer sunk back-to-back 3-pointers before the break. He has 16 in the game.
Purdue 36, Arizona 30
Back-to-back 3s 🎯
Fletcher Loyer drains a pair of treys to give No. 3 @BoilerBall a 36-30 lead.
💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/dsYhNsHnN4
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 16, 2023
7:38 left 1H: Purdue's Zach Edey ties things up vs. Arizona
These two top teams keep trading the leads. Caleb Furst tied the game at 24-24, but Arizona's Kylan Boswell made a jumper to give the Wildcats an advantage. On the ensuing possession, Zach Edey made a jumper with the assist to Lance Jones.
Purdue 26, Arizona 26
You simply can't stop this.@zach_edey x @BoilerBall
💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/VE0muSPrva
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 16, 2023
FLETCHER LOYER AGAIN! 🔥 @FletcherLoyer x @Boilerball pic.twitter.com/8GFeC8ZGj2
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 16, 2023
11:47 left 1H: Arizona and Purdue tied
Fletcher Loyer started the game strong. So far he has 7 points with a 3-pointer. Keshad Johnson has been Arizona's main source of points with 9.
Arizona 17, Purdue 17
LOVE FROM ABOVE! 🏀 @ArizonaMBB | @Peacock pic.twitter.com/Dv7Och7P9i
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) December 16, 2023
Purdue vs. Arizona basketball start time
4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Arizona on?
TV: Peacock, with Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analysis) and Caroline Pineda (courtside reporting)
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 85, Varsity Network, Fubo, Sling
Purdue basketball news
How to watch: No. 4 Purdue basketball vs. No. 1 Arizona streaming on Peacock
Braden Smith: The Purdue guard is shooting more, and shooting better
From last weekend: Zach Edey's two worlds crossed over for an afternoon in Toronto with Purdue basketball
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
4:30 p.m., Peacock
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
6:30 p.m., BTN
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
5 or 7 p.m., BTN
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
2:15 p.m., BTN
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
2 p.m., FS1
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
1 p.m., Fox
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
6:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday,
vs. Wisconsin,
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. No. 1 Arizona live updates, score on Peacock