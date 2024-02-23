Advertisement

LIVE No. 3 Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers updates, score, highlights in Big Ten matchup

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
The Purdue men's basketball team suffered its third loss of the season with a 73-69 defeat to Ohio State on Feb. 18 and will look to bounce back tonight against Rutgers.

Despite the loss, Purdue (23-3 overall, 12-3 Big Ten) is ranked No. 3 in the country and first in the conference. Rutgers, which is 14-11 overall and 6-8 in league play, travels to West Lafayette to try and avenge its 68-60 loss to the Boilermakers on Jan. 28.

Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

8:16 left 2H: Purdue on fire in second half

The Boilermakers are close to doubling up Rutgers at this point. They have outscored the Scarlet Knights 29-12 in the second half.

Purdue 81, Rutgers 45

14:22 left 2H: Purdue opens half with big lead

The Boilermakers have outscored Rutgers in the second half so far, 13-8. Zach Edey now leads all scorers with 18 points. He also has 7 rebounds.

Purdue 65, Rutgers 38

Halftime: Purdue shuts down Rutgers in first half

Rutgers hasn't made a field goal since the 6:45 mark. Purdue is shooting 63% from the floor while Rutgers is at 33%.

Braden Smith leads all scorers with 13 points while Zach Edey has 12 points and 5 rebounds. Camden Heide scored 11 points and Lance Jones has 10.

Purdue 52, Rutgers 33

4:42 left 1H: Purdue goes on a run

Rutgers got close early on, but the Boilermakers are now up by double figures. Braden Smith has 13 points.

Purdue 43, Rutgers 27

10:43 left 1H: Purdue holds lead over Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights cut Purdue's lead to 22-21 after Gavin Griffiths made a layup. The Boilermakers responded with a Camden Heide 3-pointer. Both teams have been called for technical fouls so far. Most recently, Heide was T'd up after his 3.

Purdue 25, Rutgers 21

15:54 left 1H: Purdue holds slim lead early on

Purdue is hitting its shots and is 4 for 4 from the floor. But Rutgers has been aggressive on the boards and has 5 offensive rebounds already.

Purdue 11, Rutgers 9

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers?

7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers on?

TV: FS1

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, FuboSling

