LIVE No. 3 Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers updates, score, highlights in Big Ten matchup
The Purdue men's basketball team suffered its third loss of the season with a 73-69 defeat to Ohio State on Feb. 18 and will look to bounce back tonight against Rutgers.
Despite the loss, Purdue (23-3 overall, 12-3 Big Ten) is ranked No. 3 in the country and first in the conference. Rutgers, which is 14-11 overall and 6-8 in league play, travels to West Lafayette to try and avenge its 68-60 loss to the Boilermakers on Jan. 28.
Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
8:16 left 2H: Purdue on fire in second half
The Boilermakers are close to doubling up Rutgers at this point. They have outscored the Scarlet Knights 29-12 in the second half.
Purdue 81, Rutgers 45
REVERSE! REVERSE! Okay, Heide! 😱 @CamdenHeide x @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/I9RYykIOxG
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 23, 2024
14:22 left 2H: Purdue opens half with big lead
The Boilermakers have outscored Rutgers in the second half so far, 13-8. Zach Edey now leads all scorers with 18 points. He also has 7 rebounds.
Purdue 65, Rutgers 38
Needed to see that move by Lance Jones one more time 😎 @LanceBuckets x @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/qelJqRw9kZ
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 23, 2024
Halftime: Purdue shuts down Rutgers in first half
Rutgers hasn't made a field goal since the 6:45 mark. Purdue is shooting 63% from the floor while Rutgers is at 33%.
Braden Smith leads all scorers with 13 points while Zach Edey has 12 points and 5 rebounds. Camden Heide scored 11 points and Lance Jones has 10.
Purdue 52, Rutgers 33
LANCE JONES DROPPING IN ! 😮💨 @LanceBuckets x @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/bEAzLHlmFl
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 23, 2024
4:42 left 1H: Purdue goes on a run
Rutgers got close early on, but the Boilermakers are now up by double figures. Braden Smith has 13 points.
Purdue 43, Rutgers 27
The dynamic duo doing their thing 💪 @zach_edey x @3bradensmith x @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/DvZJJbJKaF
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 23, 2024
10:43 left 1H: Purdue holds lead over Rutgers
The Scarlet Knights cut Purdue's lead to 22-21 after Gavin Griffiths made a layup. The Boilermakers responded with a Camden Heide 3-pointer. Both teams have been called for technical fouls so far. Most recently, Heide was T'd up after his 3.
Purdue 25, Rutgers 21
Hot Hand Heide! 🔥 @CamdenHeide x @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/kC9j5x9rDe
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 23, 2024
Braden Smith has been too good for @BoilerBall. 💥
📺: FS1/@CBBonFOX pic.twitter.com/IRHmC5DtQo
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 23, 2024
15:54 left 1H: Purdue holds slim lead early on
Purdue is hitting its shots and is 4 for 4 from the floor. But Rutgers has been aggressive on the boards and has 5 offensive rebounds already.
Purdue 11, Rutgers 9
Purdue was outrebounded at Rutgers. Scarlet Knights are outrebounding the Boilers 5-1 early, all 5 being offensive rebounds accounting for 5 second-chance points.
For Purdue, fortunately, it is 4-4 shooting and leads 11-9 at first media timeout.
— Sam King (@samueltking) February 23, 2024
What time is Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers?
7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers on?
TV: FS1
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, Fubo, Sling
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday
vs. Wisconsin
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
