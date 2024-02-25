LIVE No. 3 Purdue basketball vs. Michigan updates, score, video highlights, stats

The Purdue men's basketball team heads to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan today.

The Boilermakers (24-3 overall, 13-3 Big Ten) are coming off a win over Rutgers after losing to Ohio State in the game before. Michigan (8-19 overall, 3-13 Big Ten) is on a four-game losing streak.

Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan?

2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan on?

TV: CBS

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball news

How to watch: What channel Purdue basketball vs. Michigan on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey stats

Sharpshooters: How Purdue basketball became the nation's best 3-point shooting team

Purdue's first Black player: 'I thought he was mistreated and a lot of people did.'

Insider: Why can Purdue basketball win it all? Because of guys like Camden Heide and Myles Colvin

Purdue basketball schedule

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Michigan live updates, score, stats, highlights