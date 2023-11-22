LIVE: No. 2 Purdue basketball vs. No. 5 Marquette in Maui Invitational championship

No. 2 Purdue basketball plays No. 5 Marquette for the Maui Invitational championship on Wednesday.

The Boilermakers (5-0) outwrestled No. 8 Tennessee 71-67 in a semifinal game behind Fletcher Loyer and Zach Edey, who combined for 50 points. For the second straight game, Purdue struggled in the first half but surged early in the second half to gain the lead.

The Golden Eagles (5-0) beat No. 1 Kansas 73-59 in the other semifinal, Oso Ighodaro (21 points, 9 rebounds) and Kam Jones (10 points). Tyler Kolek averages 11.8 points, 5.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

Keep it here for live updates, and please remember to refresh.

Player ratings: A Fletcher Loyer redemption story

What channel is Purdue basketball on in Maui Invitational championship?

TV: ESPN, with Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analysis)

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 202 and 965, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball odds in Maui

Purdue is a 3.5-pont favorite, according to BetMGM, and the over/under is 143.5 total points. Moneyline: Purdue -175, Marquette +145.

Maui Invitational schedule

Monday, Nov. 20, 2023

2:30 p.m. ET, Game 1: Tennessee 73, Syracuse 56

5 p.m. ET, Game 2: Purdue 73, Gonzaga 63

9 p.m. ET, Game 3: Kansas 83, Chaminade 56

11:30 p.m. ET, Game 4: Marquette 71, UCLA 69

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023

2:30 p.m. ET: Gonzaga 76, Syracuse 57

5 p.m. ET: UCLA 76, Chaminade 48

8 p.m.. ET: Purdue 71, Tennessee 69

10:30 p.m. ET: Marquette 73, Kansas 59

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023

2:30 p.m. ET: Tennessee vs. Kansas, ESPN2

5 p.m. ET: Purdue vs. Marquette, ESPN

9:30 p.m. ET: Syracuse vs. Chaminade, ESPNU

Midnight ET: Gonzaga vs. UCLA, ESPN2

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Marquette score updates in Maui championship