Advertisement

LIVE No. 2 Purdue basketball vs. Iowa: Updates, score, highlights of Big Ten matchup

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
·3 min read

The Purdue men's basketball team is on a two-game winning streak after a dominating 87-66 win over Indiana earlier in the week.

Purdue, ranked No. 2 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, is 16-2 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten. Today, the Boilermakers are on the road against Iowa (11-6, 3-3). Earlier in the season, Purdue beat Iowa 87-68.

Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

10:37 left 1H: Purdue goes on a run to take the lead

The Boilermakers were down 18-14, but have since scored 7 points in a row to take a lead.

Purdue 21, Iowa 18

15:25 left 1H: Purdue challenged early against Iowa

Zach Edey has 5 points and 3 rebounds early on, but Iowa hasn't missed much (71% from the floor).

Iowa 12, Purdue 10

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Iowa?

2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Iowa on?

TV: FS1

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84, Varsity Network, FuboSling

Purdue basketball news

Doyel: Taunting Zach Edey is weird. Especially after he just did *that* to your beloved Hoosiers.

'It was nothing like Mackey': Purdue transfer Lance Jones unfazed by Assembly Hall

Big win over IU: Zach Edey's loose ball dive a staple of Purdue basketball's success

Purdue vs. IU player ratings: Boilermakers roll into Assembly Hall and dominate

A legend returns: Purdue great Rick Mount autograph signing headlines Lafayette sports memorabilia show

Purdue schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

W, 92-86

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

W, 92-84

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

W, 100-57

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

W, 80-53

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

W, 67-53

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

W, 83-78

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

L, 88-72

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

W, 95-78

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

W, 87-66

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

2 p.m., FS1

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

6:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday,

vs. Wisconsin,

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Iowa live updates, score, Big Ten highlights