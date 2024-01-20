LIVE No. 2 Purdue basketball vs. Iowa: Updates, score, highlights of Big Ten matchup

The Purdue men's basketball team is on a two-game winning streak after a dominating 87-66 win over Indiana earlier in the week.

Purdue, ranked No. 2 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, is 16-2 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten. Today, the Boilermakers are on the road against Iowa (11-6, 3-3). Earlier in the season, Purdue beat Iowa 87-68.

Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

10:37 left 1H: Purdue goes on a run to take the lead

The Boilermakers were down 18-14, but have since scored 7 points in a row to take a lead.

Purdue 21, Iowa 18

15:25 left 1H: Purdue challenged early against Iowa

Zach Edey has 5 points and 3 rebounds early on, but Iowa hasn't missed much (71% from the floor).

Iowa 12, Purdue 10

Purdue is going to have to be better defensively. Otherwise this one will be a high-scoring shootout. — Sam King (@samueltking) January 20, 2024

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Iowa?

2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Iowa on?

TV: FS1

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84, Varsity Network, Fubo, Sling

Purdue basketball news

Doyel: Taunting Zach Edey is weird. Especially after he just did *that* to your beloved Hoosiers.

'It was nothing like Mackey': Purdue transfer Lance Jones unfazed by Assembly Hall

Big win over IU: Zach Edey's loose ball dive a staple of Purdue basketball's success

Purdue vs. IU player ratings: Boilermakers roll into Assembly Hall and dominate

A legend returns: Purdue great Rick Mount autograph signing headlines Lafayette sports memorabilia show

Purdue schedule

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Iowa live updates, score, Big Ten highlights