Live: No. 1 Texas softball faces Texas A&M in first game of NCAA Tournament Super Regional

Texas infielder Alyssa Washington and the top-seeded Longhorns face off against No. 16 Texas A&M in the first game of a best-of-three series Friday at McCombs Field.

Texas (50-7), the top-seeded softball team in the NCAA Tournament, faces off with rival Texas A&M (43-13) in the first game of a best-of-three series in a Super Regional game Friday at McCombs Field n Austin. The winner of the series will advance to next week’s Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. Texas leads the all-time series 24-22, including wins in both meetings at last season’s Austin Regional.

End 1: Texas A&M 3, Texas 0

No problem for Texas A&M starter Emiley Kennedy, who retires the first three Longhorn batters with two softball infield outs and a strikeout. Citlaly Gutierrez trots back out onto the field for Texas after allowing four hits and three runs in the first frame.

Middle 1: Texas A&M 3, Texas 0

Texas A&M strikes first against Texas starter Citlaly Gutierrez with three hits and four runs. The rowdy Aggie faithful that are filling the stands down the right-field line are feeling pretty comfortable, considering Texas A&M starter Emiley Kennedy has a 23-10 record and a 1.57 ERA. She has allowed more than three runs five times this season, though.

Top 1: Texas A&M 3, Texas 0

A rough start for Texas pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez. Kennedy Powell and Koko Wooley lead off the game with back-to-back hits, and Trinity Cannon clears the bags with a 3-run homer over the left-field wall. All of this after an inning-ending tripe play is (correctly) overturned by replay. Mac MOrgan is warming up in the bullpen, but Gutierrez stays in the circle.

Citlaly Gutierrez will get the start vs. Emiley Kennedy

No surprise for the Aggies, who will start ace Emiley Kennedy against the potent Texas lineup. Longhorns coach Mike White will counter with sophomore Citlaly Gutierrez, who has an 11-1 record and a 1.58 record. The 6-foot Gutierrez also has 59 strikeouts with 16 walks in 88.2 innings. In her last start, Gutierrez gave up four hits and two runs across four innings in Texas' 14-2 win over Northwestern in last week's Austin Regionals.

