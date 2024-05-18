Live: No. 1 Texas softball vs. Northwestern score, highlights:

After leaning on pitcher Mac Morgan to beat Siena in its NCAA Tournament opener Friday, the Texas softball team will try and secure its second win in the Austin Regional Saturday against Northwestern. With a victory, the Longhorns will have a chance to wrap up the regional tomorrow against either Northwestern, Saint Francis or Siena. But if Northwestern wins, the Longhorns will have to fend off elimination against either Saint Francis or Siena this evening at McCombs Field.

More: No. 1 Texas softball leaning on deep pitching staff to make its NCAA Tournament run

Follow along for live updates from Texas vs. Northwestern.

Citlaly Gutierrez gets the start vs Northwestern

Sophomore pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez gets the nod in the circle for Texas in game two of the NCAA Tournament against Northwestern. Gutierrez (10-1) boasts a 1.49 ERA and has 55 strikeouts with 13 walks in 84.2 innings this season. In her last start in the Big 12 tournament title game against Oklahoma, Gutierrez struck out a career-high 10 batters in a 5-1 loss.

More: Mac Morgan was darn near perfect in Texas' NCAA regional softball win | Bohls

What channel is Texas vs Northwestern on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: ESPN+

Texas vs Northwestern start time, TV info, location

Start time: Noon

Location: McCombs Field, Austin, Texas

Texas infielder Viviana Martinez throws to first base during the Longhorns' 5-0 win over Siena in Friday's NCAA Austin Regional opener. Martinez and the Longhorns will try and win their second game at the Austin Regional Saturday against Northwestern,

Texas vs Northwestern preview

TEXAS: The Longhorns (48-7), the Big 12 regular-season champions and the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, beat Siena 5-0 Friday behind a no-hitter from Mac Morgan.

Northwestern: The Big 10 regular-season champion Wildcats (34-11) lean heavily on pitcher Ashley Miller, the Big 10's pitcher of the year. The Wildcats beat Saint Francis 7-2 on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Live: Texas vs Northwestern: 2024 NCAA Austin Softball Regional