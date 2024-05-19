Live: No. 1 Texas softball again faces Northwestern to advance in NCAA Tournament

After beating Siena 5-0 on Friday behind a complete-game no-hitter from Mac Morgan and walloping Northwestern 14-2 on Saturday, the Texas softball team is one victory away from winning the NCAA Tournament's Austin Regional and advancing to next weekend's Super Regional. The Longhorns will again need to beat Northwestern Sunday to secure a spot in the next round. If Texas loses to Northwestern, the teams will immediately play the second game of a double-header since the regional round of the NCAA Tournament follows a double-elimination format.

Teagan Kavan, Ashley Miller meet in battle of aces

Texas and Northwestern could engage in a pitcher's duel, based on the announced starters. Northwestern has been holding ace Ashley Miller for this game, considering the Big 10 pitcher of the year has worked just one inning this weekend. She boasts a 17-5 record and a 1.37 ERA with 169 strikeouts and 82 walks in 153.1 innings. Opponents are hitting just .162 against the graduate student. Texas will counter with freshman Teagan Kavan, who leads the Longhorns with a 17-2 record and has a 2.00 ERA along with 101 strikeouts and 32 walks in 101.1 innings. Kavan, who has yet to pitch in the Austin Regionals, allows foes to hit .179.

The No. 1 Texas softball team celebrates after beating Siena in the first game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The Longhorns will try and secure a spot in next week's Super Regionals Sunday against Northwestern.

Texas vs Northwestern start time, TV info, location

Start time: Noon

Location: McCombs Field, Austin, Texas

TV channel: ESPN

Texas vs Northwestern preview

Texas: The Longhorns (49-7), the Big 12 regular-season champions and the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, beat Siena 5-0 Friday behind a no-hitter from Mac Morgan and run-ruled Northwestern 14-2 on Saturday behind four home runs.

Northwestern: The Big 10 regular-season champion Wildcats (35-12) couldn't handle Texas' offense in Saturday's first game but set up a chance at the Austin Regional title and a potential spot in next week's Super Regional round by beating Saint Francis 4-1 in their second game on Saturday.

