LIVE No. 1 Purdue basketball vs. Jacksonville updates, score, highlights

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
·4 min read

Coming off a 92-84 win over No. 1 Arizona last Saturday, the Purdue basketball team is once again the top-ranked team in the country.

The Boilermakers are 10-1 and face off with Jacksonville (8-4) at Mackey Arena. How will Purdue perform as the newly minted No. 1 team?

Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

3:47 left 1H: Purdue ahead of Jacksonville by 13

Jacksonville cut it to 29-22 but it's been all Purdue since. Trey Kaufman-Renn and Lance Jones have 9 points each while Myles Colvin has 7 points.

Purdue 37, Jacksonville 24

7:40 left 1H: Purdue leads Jacksonville by 9 points

Jacksonville dug into Purdue's lead a little bit since the last break, but the Boilermakers still lead by 9. Jacksonville is shooting 60% from the floor, which is better than Purdue at the moment (58%).

Purdue 29, Jacksonville 20

9:51 left 1H: Purdue extends lead

Make it a 13-point lead for Purdue. The Boilermakers are shooting 69% from the floor and and 67% from 3-point range. Lance Jones leads the team with 9 points.

Purdue 28, Jacksonville 15

14:32 left 1H: Purdue pours it on early against Jacksonville

The Boilermakers didn't waste any time to start this one. Trey Kaufman-Renn already has 7 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Purdue 17, Jacksonville 9

Purdue basketball start time vs. Jacksonville

6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

What channel is Purdue basketball on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

W, 92-86

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

W, 92-84

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

6:30 p.m., BTN

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

7 p.m., BTN

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

2:15 p.m., BTN

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

2 p.m., FS1

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

6:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday,

vs. Wisconsin,

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Jacksonville live updates, score, highlights