LIVE No. 1 Purdue basketball vs. Jacksonville updates, score, highlights
Coming off a 92-84 win over No. 1 Arizona last Saturday, the Purdue basketball team is once again the top-ranked team in the country.
The Boilermakers are 10-1 and face off with Jacksonville (8-4) at Mackey Arena. How will Purdue perform as the newly minted No. 1 team?
Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
3:47 left 1H: Purdue ahead of Jacksonville by 13
Jacksonville cut it to 29-22 but it's been all Purdue since. Trey Kaufman-Renn and Lance Jones have 9 points each while Myles Colvin has 7 points.
Purdue 37, Jacksonville 24
Edey says no! ❌@zach_edey x @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/HGGc5BV7Ff
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 22, 2023
7:40 left 1H: Purdue leads Jacksonville by 9 points
Jacksonville dug into Purdue's lead a little bit since the last break, but the Boilermakers still lead by 9. Jacksonville is shooting 60% from the floor, which is better than Purdue at the moment (58%).
Purdue 29, Jacksonville 20
9:51 left 1H: Purdue extends lead
Make it a 13-point lead for Purdue. The Boilermakers are shooting 69% from the floor and and 67% from 3-point range. Lance Jones leads the team with 9 points.
Purdue 28, Jacksonville 15
Gillis has his eye on the prize 🔥 @GillisMason x @Boilerball pic.twitter.com/DU7NdxcnJT
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 21, 2023
14:32 left 1H: Purdue pours it on early against Jacksonville
The Boilermakers didn't waste any time to start this one. Trey Kaufman-Renn already has 7 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.
Purdue 17, Jacksonville 9
Make it a 3 to get things going for @Boilerball! 👌 pic.twitter.com/5rt9JIVr7A
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 21, 2023
Jones taking a SLAM! 💥 @LanceBuckets x @Boilerball pic.twitter.com/bgJa2aCJEo
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 21, 2023
Purdue basketball start time vs. Jacksonville
6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
What channel is Purdue basketball on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Sling
