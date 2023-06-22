Live NBA draft updates: Victor Wembanyama watch, Chris Paul traded to Warriors, Kings news
Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said Victor Wembanyama has a chance to be “one of the best players to play this game.”
LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, called Wembanyama an “alien.” Kevin Durant, a 13-time All-Star, said “the league’s really in trouble when he comes in.”
Now, he’s here.
Wembanyama arrived in New York on Monday and all eyes will be on him when the NBA draft gets underway at 5 p.m. Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 19-year-old French phenom is widely projected to go to the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 1 pick.
The Kings will have the No. 24 pick in the draft after going to the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. They also have two second-round picks at No. 38 and No. 54.
Who will the Kings choose? Will they trade the picks for proven talent? Come back to this story throughout the day for live updates from The Sacramento Bee.
Warriors-Wizards trade
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Washington Wizards have agreed to a deal that will send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. The Wizards acquired Paul in the trade that sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns. ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported the deal cannot be finalized until July 6 because of the poison pill restriction in Poole’s contract.
NBA draft
First round
1. San Antonio Spurs
8. Washington Wizards
9. Utah Jazz
10. Dallas Mavericks
11. Orlando Magic
13. Toronto Raptors
15. Atlanta Hawks
16. Utah Jazz
18. Miami Heat
19. Golden State Warriors
20. Houston Rockets
21. Brooklyn Nets
22. Brooklyn Nets
23. Portland Trail Blazers
24. Sacramento Kings
25. Boston Celtics
26. Indiana Pacers
27. Charlotte Hornets
28. Utah Jazz
29. Denver Nuggets
Second round
31. Detroit Pistons
32. Denver Nuggets
33. San Antonio Spurs
34. Charlotte Hornets
35. Washington Wizards
36. Orlando Magic
37. Denver Nuggets
38. Sacramento Kings
39. Charlotte Hornets
40. Indiana Pacers
41. Charlotte Hornets
42. Washington Wizards
43. Portland Trail Blazers
44. San Antonio Spurs
46. Atlanta Hawks
47. Los Angeles Lakers
48. Los Angeles Clippers
50. Oklahoma City Thunder
51. Brooklyn Nets
52. Phoenix Suns
54. Sacramento Kings
55. Indiana Pacers
56. Memphis Grizzlies
57. Chicago Bulls (forfeited)
58. Philadelphia 76ers (forfeited)
59. Washington Wizards
60. Milwaukee Bucks