Live NBA draft updates: Victor Wembanyama watch, Chris Paul traded to Warriors, Kings news

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said Victor Wembanyama has a chance to be “one of the best players to play this game.”

LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, called Wembanyama an “alien.” Kevin Durant, a 13-time All-Star, said “the league’s really in trouble when he comes in.”

Now, he’s here.

Wembanyama arrived in New York on Monday and all eyes will be on him when the NBA draft gets underway at 5 p.m. Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 19-year-old French phenom is widely projected to go to the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 1 pick.

The Kings will have the No. 24 pick in the draft after going to the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. They also have two second-round picks at No. 38 and No. 54.

Who will the Kings choose? Will they trade the picks for proven talent? Come back to this story throughout the day for live updates from The Sacramento Bee.

Warriors-Wizards trade

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Washington Wizards have agreed to a deal that will send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. The Wizards acquired Paul in the trade that sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns. ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported the deal cannot be finalized until July 6 because of the poison pill restriction in Poole’s contract.

NBA draft

First round

1. San Antonio Spurs

2. Charlotte Hornets

3. Portland Trail Blazers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Orlando Magic

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Washington Wizards

9. Utah Jazz

10. Dallas Mavericks

11. Orlando Magic

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Toronto Raptors

14. New Orleans Pelicans

15. Atlanta Hawks

16. Utah Jazz

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami Heat

19. Golden State Warriors

20. Houston Rockets

21. Brooklyn Nets

22. Brooklyn Nets

23. Portland Trail Blazers

24. Sacramento Kings

25. Boston Celtics

26. Indiana Pacers

27. Charlotte Hornets

28. Utah Jazz

29. Denver Nuggets

30. Los Angeles Clippers

Second round

31. Detroit Pistons

32. Denver Nuggets

33. San Antonio Spurs

34. Charlotte Hornets

35. Washington Wizards

36. Orlando Magic

37. Denver Nuggets

38. Sacramento Kings

39. Charlotte Hornets

40. Indiana Pacers

41. Charlotte Hornets

42. Washington Wizards

43. Portland Trail Blazers

44. San Antonio Spurs

45. Memphis Grizzlies

46. Atlanta Hawks

47. Los Angeles Lakers

48. Los Angeles Clippers

49. Cleveland Cavaliers

50. Oklahoma City Thunder

51. Brooklyn Nets

52. Phoenix Suns

53. Minnesota Timberwolves

54. Sacramento Kings

55. Indiana Pacers

56. Memphis Grizzlies

57. Chicago Bulls (forfeited)

58. Philadelphia 76ers (forfeited)

59. Washington Wizards

60. Milwaukee Bucks