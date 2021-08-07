Live Nation Will Let Artists Determine Vaccine Requirements at Concerts

Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images

Live Nation has announced new vaccine rules amid a rise in COVID-19 cases associated with the delta variant.

Variety reports the world’s biggest concert promoter will allow artists performing at its venues to require guests in the U.S. to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into a concert. No artists have yet commented on the announcement, however, several A-listers have upcoming tours with Live Nation: Lil Baby, J. Cole with 21 Savage, Billie Elish, Tyler, the Creator, and more.

“We believe this is a great model, and we have already implemented this successfully at many major shows including Lollapalooza,” CEO Michael Rapino wrote in a memo. “We know people are eager to return to live events and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated. That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model.”

Other than allowing artists to decide whether they want to mandate the option, Live Nation also announced a vaccination requirement for employees entering events, venues or offices, with a few exceptions. The mandate will take into effect Oct. 4, when Live Nation offices will reopen for a “flex work” arrangement. The company is additionally giving employees who haven’t yet been vaccinated a paid day off for each dose appointment.

“Our business and our industry is about uniting people and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together,” Rapino said. “We’ve gone through a lot this past year and it’s remarkable to see how far we’ve come.”