Race results: Michael McDowell wins NASCAR race at Indianapolis

NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell (34) leads NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) around the track Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, before winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course for the third time. Daniel Suarez starts from the pole position for the first time this season in the 82-lap race.

Suarez is 5 points behind the 16-driver playoff cutoff with three races remaining before the playoffs begin. Tyler Reddick, who has one win this season, starts on the front row.

There are several international drivers competing (besides Suarez, a Mexican who is a Cup regular): Shane Van Gisbergen (8th), Brodie Kostecki (11th), Kamui Kobayashi (28th), Jenson Button (31st) and Mike Rockenfeller (37th).

Michael McDowell wins NASCAR race at Indianapolis

Michael McDowell locks down a spot in the NASCAR Cup playoffs with a victory on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The No. 34 Ford comes in 1 second ahead of Chase Elliott. Pole-sitter Daniel Suarez takes 3rd.

McDowell, whose only other Cup win was the 2021 Daytona 500, entered the race one place out of the 16-driver playoff field. Just two races remain before the playoffs begin -- at the Watkins Glen road course and the Daytona Beach oval.

McDowell's win knocks Ty Gibbs out of the playoff picture for now. He finished 12th. Elliott and Suarez are also among the drivers close behind the playoff points cutoff.

Biggest movers: William Byron (finishes 14th after starting 39th); Kyle Busch (finishes 36th after starting 5th).

Foreign drivers: Shane Van Gisbergen (Australia, 10th); Brodie Koslecki (Australia, 22nd); Mike Rockenfeller (Germany, 24th); Jenson Button (England, 28th); Kamui Kobayashi (Japan, 33rd). Suarez, from Mexico, is a Cup regular.

Indiana drivers: Chase Briscoe (Mitchell, 6th); Justin Haley (Winamac, 38th).

NASCAR Cup results at Indianapolis

Michael McDowell

2. Chase Elliott

3. Daniel Suarez

4. Tyler Reddick

5. Alex Bowman

6. Chase Briscoe

7. Martin Truex Jr.

8. Kyle Larson

9. Christopher Bell

10. Shane Van Gisbergen

11. Chris Buescher

12. Ty Gibbs

13. Ryan Blaney

14. William Byron

15. Austin Cindric

16. Austin Dillon

17. Ross Chastain

18. Bubba Wallace

19. Denny Hamlin

20. Brad Keselowski

21. Harrison Burton

22. Brodie Koslecki

23. Kevin Harvick

24. Mike Rockenfeller

25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

26. A.J. Allmendinger

27. Ty Dillon

28. Jenson Button

29. Corey LaJoie

30. Andy Lally

31. Ryan Preece

32. Josh Bilicki

33. Kamui Kobayashi

34. Joey Logano

35. Erik Jones

36. Kyle Busch

37. Todd Gilliland

38. Justin Haley

39. Aric Almirola

NASCAR Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Lap 75: Maintaining: Michael McDowell leads Chase Elliott (2.6 seconds), Daniel Suarez (8) and Tyler Reddick (8.5).

Lap 70: Getting a little tighter: Michael McDowell leads Chase Elliott (3 seconds), Daniel Suarez (6.5) and Tyler Reddick (7.2). Meanwhile, Kamui Kobayashi gets spun again, this time by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Lap 65: Michael McDowell extends his lead on Chase Elliott (3.2 seconds), Daniel Suarez (9) and Tyler Reddick (9.4).

Lap 60: Michael McDowell is ahead of Chase Elliott (2.8 seconds), Daniel Suarez (8.3) and Tyler Reddick (8.8).

Lap 55: Michael McDowell is back on top, with Chase Elliott 3+ seconds back. SVG leads a lap during this round of pit stops, but settles back into the field effectively in 11th place.

Lap 50: After the top 3 pit on Lap 49, Kyle Busch assumes the lead, with Alex Bowman in 2nd and SVG in 3rd. Daniel Suarez has a poor stop, losing track position to Michael McDowell and Chase Elliott.

Lap 48: Daniel Suarez bumps and passes Chase Elliott in Turn 13 for 2nd place. Michael McDowell leads by 2+ seconds.

Lap 45: Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez appear to be the cars to beat. They are 7+ seconds clear of 4th-place Kyle Busch.

Lap 40: Michael McDowell narrowly leads Chase Elliott, with Daniel Suarez in 3rd.

Lap 35/END OF STAGE 2: Denny Hamlin wins the stage, and he still hasn't pitted. Michael McDowell is 2nd, Daniel Suarez 3rd, Brad Keselowski 4th and Chase Elliott 5th. McDowell overtakes Hamlin, and Elliott gets by Keselowski and Suarez early on the next lap.

Lap 31: A.J. Allmendinger heads toward Turn 1 of the oval track after contact with Ryan Blaney in Turn 14. Allmendinger pits during green-flag action. Allmendinger isn't happy.

Lap 30: Denny Hamlin leads, and still hasn't taken a pit stop. Austin Dillon has also led a lap.

Lap 25: Christopher Bell keeps the lead, Austin Dillion is 2nd, Denny Hamlin 3rd. They have not pitted.

Lap 18: Through a round of pit stops, Daniel Suarez gets out ahead of Michael McDowell. Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell lead laps before their first pit stops.

Lap 15/END OF STAGE 1: Michael McDowell wins stage, a career first, and also a first for Front Row Motorsports. Daniel Suarez remains 2nd.

Lap 7: SVG pushes Ty Gibbs off course, and Gibbs falls back more than 10 spots.

Lap 6 restart: Joey Logano spins after running into the back of Ryan Blaney heading into Turn 1, but both remain on track. Michael McDowell passes Daniel Suarez for the lead out of Turn 13.

Lap 2 CAUTION: Justin Haley hits a tire barrier hard after contact with Joey Logano, who had skipped a curb on Turn 5. Also, Kamui Kobayashi gets spun by Andy Lally, but both remain on track.

Green flag: It's a clean start. There's Turn 1 jostling between Christopher Bell, Shane Van Gisbergen and Alex Bowman. Pole-sitter Daniel Suarez keeps the lead.

NASCAR drivers desperately seeking a win

These Cup regulars are just outside the top 16 in points and need a win to ensure a spot in the playoffs. After today, only races at Watkins Glen and Daytona Beach are left before the playoffs begin.

Kyle Larson's 2024 Indy 500 car livery unveiled

He will attempt to race IndyCar's Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, May 26, 2024. Here's a look at previous drivers to attempt the "Double."

