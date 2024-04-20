LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 14 coverage from Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — A light rain fell early this morning in Nashville and as a result, Free Practice has been canceled and with Friday's Press Day ride scrubbed as well, qualification will be the first time riders get on course.

The drama of an incredibly tight points' contest mounts.

Meanwhile in the 250 class, Nashville marks the first East / West Showdown, which doubles the competition for a podium finish.

Nashville Supercross numbers

Eli Tomac won the only other Nashville Supercross race after surviving engine problems in both his heat and the last chance qualifier. Cooper Webb was third in the main.

