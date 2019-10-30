LIVE, MLS Cup Playoffs — LAFC v. Seattle, Western Conference final

The first of two places in MLS Cup 2019 is set to be booked Tuesday night, when no. 1-seed Los Angeles FC host the Seattle Sounders at Banc of California Stadium in the Western Conference final (10 p.m. ET).

All season long, LAFC tore the rest of MLS apart en route to a league-record points tally. The playoffs, however, will draw a very important distinction for LAFC: best regular-season team ever, or best team ever? After beating the LA Galaxy, for the first time ever, in the conference semifinals last Thursday, Bob Bradley‘s side is now just 180 minutes (or 210, or 240) from lifting MLS Cup and making its case as MLS’s best ever.

To reach — and host — the final on Nov. 10, though, they’ll have to knock off a Sounders side making its third West final appearance in four seasons. Brian Schmetzer’s side survived a riveting first-round scare from FC Dallas before dispatching Real Salt Lake — and the career of Nick Rimando — a week ago.





Check back on PST following the final whistle for a full recap and analysis as one team books its place is MLS Cup.