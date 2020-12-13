MLS Cup Final: Seattle Sounders go for a third MLS Cup in five years when they visit the Columbus Crew at MAPFRE Stadium on Saturday.

Seattle beat Toronto FC in 2016 and 2019, falling to the Reds in 2017.

Now it’s TFC’s Trillium Cup rivals standing in the way of the crown.

[ FOLLOW: Scoreboard, stats, play-by-play ]

Columbus coach Caleb Porter is very familiar with Seattle from his time as a Cascadia Cup rival with the Portland Timbers.

Oddly enough, Columbus lost to Porter’s Portland in its last MLS Cup Final, the 2015 edition in this same venue.

Columbus won its lone MLS Cup in 2008.

MLS Cup Final team news

It’s been an absolutely brutal few days for the Crew, who will have home field advantage but a distinct lack of two stars after Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos tested positive for COVID-19.

Seattle will bring its big guns, including MVP candidates Nicolas Lodeiro and Jordan Morris.

How to watch MLS Cup Final start time, stream link

Story continues

Kickoff: Shortly after 8:30 pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: FOX

Stream: Fox Sports Go

MORE: Premier League

Three things we learned from Everton – Chelsea Three things we learned from Man United – Man City’s Manchester... Newcastle edge past West Brom

Follow @NicholasMendola

LIVE, MLS Cup Final — Columbus hosts repeat-bidding Seattle originally appeared on NBCSports.com