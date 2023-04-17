One run is enough for Wade Miley, who outduels Yu Darvish for series victory over Padres

SAN DIEGO -- The Milwaukee Brewers managed to cross the plate only once against San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish on Sunday afternoon.

That was more than enough for Wily Wade Miley.

The 36-year-old veteran was not as flashy but every bit as effective as his Japanese counterpart, pitching seven terrific innings to lead the Brewers to a 1-0 shutout and four-game series victory at Petco Park.

Peter Strzelecki and Devin Williams pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth respectively -- although Williams' appearance was a high-wire act -- to leave Milwaukee 4-3 on its current 10-game road trip.

"It was a very well-pitched game on both sides," manager Craig Counsell said. "It felt like Darvish was going to be tough to score against, for sure. But Wade was just a little bit better.

"It was great pitching all around."

Darvish nearly accomplished a baseball rarity in the first inning, falling just short of an immaculate inning after striking out Christian Yelich, Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez on 10 pitches.

"You don't want to take other peoples' at-bats and put them on yourself, but you do take notice of what was going on," said rookie Garrett Mitchell, who wound up with a pair of hits and a walk in his first game facing Darvish.

The first hit was a bunt single with one out in the second. And, with a reputation as one of the fastest players in the major leagues, Mitchell was able to coax a balk out of Darvish when he broke one of baseball's new rules by not recording an out after disengaging from the pitching rubber for the third time.

Mitchell then stole third, getting to the base so quickly catcher Austin Nola didn't even make a throw down, and scored on a fly ball to left by Brian Anderson.

"To me that's like, cool, old-school baseball," Miley said. "You've got to manufacture some runs and we were able to do with with Garrett bunting. He stole third and the sac fly gets him in.

"That's beautiful, and it's just my job then to try to keep it there."

BOX SCORE: Brewers 1, Padres 0

It was a struggle the rest of the way against Darvish, with the Brewers getting a runner in scoring position in both the fifth and the sixth only to fail to score each time.

In the fifth, Brice Turang led off with a single and stole second and was stranded. In the sixth, Tellez and Mitchell both singled but Anderson was unable to check his swing with two outs to drop Milwaukee to 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position.

Wade Miley of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the first inning against the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego.

"He started out the game and you could see the splitter was good -- he threw five or six in the first inning and they were all very well-executed," Counsell said. "That wasn't a good sign for us.

"When he has that splitter working and he's throwing a lot of strikes with his off-speed stuff, it's going to be a tough day."

Miley still managed to make the one run hold up with a masterful performance of his own.

The first inning presented the biggest challenge when Xander Bogaerts led off with an infield hit and Manny Machado followed with a single of his own. But Miley struck out the next two batters and then induced a flyout to escape unscathed.

Miley (2-1) worked inside and out, up and down against San Diego's powerful lineup and struck out at least one in every inning except the fourth and the seventh.

He allowed only two hits over that same span, and erased a two-out throwing error by Mike Brosseau on his next pitch to complete seven innings for the first time since last May 16.

Miley threw 89 pitches in all, with seventeen of the 26 at-bats he took part in lasting three pitches or fewer.

"Obviously, it's not done with a lot of velocity, but it's done where the hitter feels like he's on defense a little bit," Counsell said. "And I think that's done both by the quality of his pitches and the pace that he works with.

"The hitter has to cover a lot of different parts of the strike zone and a lot of different speeds. And that's just pitching. It's just a lesson in how to pitch, right? That's what he's doing, and it's fun to watch."

Miley's eight strikeouts were his most since Sept. 7, 2021, when he was with the Chicago Cubs.

"I'm not really a strikeout guy," he said. "I want quick outs. Attack the zone, attack their weaknesses and get contact."

Darvish struck out 12 over his seven innings, and the offense had no more luck tacking on against Craig Wilson or Josh Hader in the eighth and ninth.

The rookie Strzelecki got the ball in the eighth rather than Matt Bush and needed only eight pitches to retire the Padres.

"He's throwing the ball really well," Counsell said of Strzelecki. "He's confident, and it's good stuff."

Williams, who opened the ninth by walking Juan Soto, said the pace with which Miley worked earlier in the game actually affected his outing.

"I almost didn't have enough time to get ready, he was working so fast," Williams said. "I'm going to have to start getting ready earlier when he's pitching."

He recovered with consecutive strikeouts then allowed a single to Ha-Seong Kim and walked Austin Nola to load the bases.

"I really worked myself into a corner," Williams said.

That brought former Brewer Trent Grisham to the plate, and he worked the count to 3-2 before taking a called third on Williams' 33rd pitch of the inning -- and just as the pitch timer was expiring -- to seal the victory.

Williams threw Grisham a 93.7 mph fastball that was up but right down the heart of the plate.

"I've played with him, against him. We know each other very well," Williams said of Grisham. "I mean, I don't want to give away too much; I'm going to see him again. But I had a feeling he was looking for a changeup there.

"We got it done. It worked out."

It was a busy pre-game for the Brewers as Jesse Winker was scratched from the lineup with right oblique tightness.

"We're not sure if this is a baseball injury or if it's kind of remnants from being sick, so just want to be cautious," Counsell said. "We'll see how he's doing tomorrow but we're going to be cautious with it either way and just try to figure out how he feels and move forward from there."

Also, right-hander Gus Varland was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right hand contusion suffered when he was hit by a scary comebacker off the bat of Machado in Saturday's game.

"We escaped something serious, but he was sore and swollen today," Counsell said. "We want to have guys that are available right now so we don't get in a bad cycle with our bullpen, and so we decided to make a move. I think Gus will be ready in the 15 days."

Right-hander Elvis Peguero was recalled from Class AAA Nashville to take Varland's spot in the bullpen.

Varland said before the game that Machado reached out and as a mea culpa offered to send him a bottle of wine.

"Merlot," is what Varland said he chose.

