That was ugly: The Brewers were just swept by the worst team in baseball

The Oakland Athletics strolled into Milwaukee this weekend with the worst record in baseball.

They walked out with a sweep, leaving behind nothing but a battered, humiliated Milwaukee Brewers team.

In a third discomposing show of baseball in as many days, the Brewers fell, 8-6, to the lowly A's, who looked like anything but in an emphatic weekend-long dismantling of a team that entered in first place.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Brewers, though, no longer sit in first, however, as a four-game losing streak has dropped them one game behind the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NL Central, a division that someone has to win even if no one seems to want to.

Box score: Athletics 8, Brewers 6

Christian Yelich’s solo home run in the second and Owen Miller’s RBI double in the third gave the Brewers something they hadn’t had all series – a lead – but it quickly went away as Freddy Peralta succumbed to his nemesis of late, the homer ball.

Peralta allowed a leadoff single in the top of the fourth to Ryan Noda, hit Ramon Laureano and then on the 11th pitch of the at-bat Seth Brown launched a fastball out to right for a three-run homer to put Oakland ahead.

Advertisement

The very next hitter, Brent Rooker, crushed a homer to left, marking the ninth long ball given up by Peralta in his last six starts.

Although Blake Perkins would get the Brewers to within a run with a two-out run-scoring single in the sixth, that may as well have marked the end of the day for Milwaukee, which has the third-fewest comeback wins in baseball this year.

A's designated hitter Brent Rooker rounds the bases after hitting a solo homer off Brewers starter Freddy Peralta in the fourth inning Sunday at American Family Field.

The team that has been among the worst in baseball at coming back – only the Royals and Cardinals have fewer comeback wins than the Brewers’ 10 – managed a solid rally effort late but it wasn't enough to avoid the sweep to the team that entered the weekend on a 35-win pace for the entire season and has the worst ERA in baseball.

Advertisement

The Brewers weren’t without their chances, generating 10 hits, six walks and reaching twice on a hit by pitch.

Most of the traffic against Oakland starter JP Sears and the bullpen came early in innings, too; Milwaukee put the leadoff man on in four straight innings from the third through the sixth, and had a one-out base runner in three other innings.

But they couldn’t do much with it until it was too late, going just 3 for 19 with runners on base and 2 for 10 with a man in scoring position, until a rally in the ninth.

Sears went five innings allowing two runs, marking the 15th time in 19 tries that an opposing left-handed starting pitcher – excluding “openers” – went at least five innings and allowed two or fewer earned runs against the Brewers. Milwaukee has the worst OPS against lefties in the league at .634.

Advertisement

Trailing 5-3 in the eighth, a pair of one-out walks by erratic Oakland reliever Shintaro Fujinami put the tying run on, but the Brewers squandered another scoring chance against – wait for it – another lefty as Richard Lovelady entered and retired Perkins and Tellez, with the latter flying out to deep center.

The A's tagged Peter Strzelecki for three runs in the top of the ninth, which included a two-run double by former Brewers prospect Esteury Ruiz, to extend the lead to five.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Milwaukee made Oakland sweat as five consecutive batters reached base, including three via walk against A's closer Trevor May. A Victor Caratini bases-loaded walk brought in a run, then Abraham Toro, representing the tying run, singled home two off Sam Long, who had just entered the game.

But Blake Perkins rolled out softly to third, where former Brewer Jace Peterson made a nice charging play and throw to record the out by a half-step to send Milwaukee to a somber clubhouse.

Advertisement

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers swept by lowly Athletics with 8-3 loss in Milwaukee