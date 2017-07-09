FOLLOW LIVE – Mexico, Group C take the field

Group C takes the pitch for the first time on Sunday, and there will be several minnows looking to overtake a traditional CONCACAF power.

Upstarts Curacao will meet Jamaica from San Diego (7:00 p.m. ET), while Mexico and El Salvador meet in the evening’s second match (9 p.m. ET)

For the three sides in the group not named Mexico, the 2017 edition of the Gold Cup could be the best opportunity for Curacao, Jamaica and El Salvador to dethrone El Tri.

Mexico boasts a largely-inexperienced squad after fielding its regular at the Confederations Cup in Russia — where the North Americans finished fourth.

The Reggae Boyz feature a roster comprised mostly of MLS and Jamaican-based players, including Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake and veteran defender Jermaine Taylor (Minnesota United).

