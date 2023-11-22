FOLLOW LIVE: MetroWest high school Thanksgiving schedule, scores, highlights
Thanksgiving and football just go together.
Whether your team has been playing its rival for more than a century or embarking on something recent, the game caps the season with a flourish. For all but 16 teams in Massachusetts playing for state championships at Gillette Stadium, this is it.
Nearly every senior on the field will be playing in their last football game ever.
Enjoy the spectacle and the pageantry, and remember, the turkey always tastes better after a win.
Here's the MetroWest and Milford Thanksgiving high school football schedule:
Tuesday, 11/21
Wednesday, 11/22
Assabet Valley (2-8) at North Middlesex (7-3), 6 p.m.
Tri-County (7-3) at Old Colony (8-3), 6 p.m.
Thursday, 11/23
Algonquin (2-8) at Westborough (7-3), 10 a.m.
Hopkinton (5-5) at Ashland (4-6), 10 a.m
Norton (6-2) at Bellingham (6-4), 10 a.m.
Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale (8-2) at Sutton (6-4), 10 a.m.
Nipmuc (6-4) at Blackstone Valley Tech (6-4), 10 a.m.
Medfield (3-7) at Dover-Sherborn (3-7), 10 a.m.
Natick (6-4) at Framingham (5-5), 10 a.m.
Holliston (6-4) at Westwood (6-4), 10 a.m.
Marlborough (6-4) at Hudson (8-3), 10 a.m.
Keefe Tech (1-7) at Minuteman (0-6), 10 a.m.
Newton South (6-4) at Lincoln-Sudbury (8-2), 10 a.m.
Maynard/AMSA (7-3) at West Boylston (11-0), 10 a.m.
Medway (1-9) at Millis (2-8), 10 a.m.
Taunton (6-4) at Milford (9-2), 10 a.m.
Needham (9-2) at Wellesley (5-5), 10 a.m.
This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: MetroWest & Milford Thanksgiving high school football schedule scores