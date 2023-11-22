FOLLOW LIVE: MetroWest high school Thanksgiving schedule, scores, highlights

Thanksgiving and football just go together.

Whether your team has been playing its rival for more than a century or embarking on something recent, the game caps the season with a flourish. For all but 16 teams in Massachusetts playing for state championships at Gillette Stadium, this is it.

Nearly every senior on the field will be playing in their last football game ever.

Framingham and Natick High School football captains with the Elks Trophy from left: Arnold Kawere, Teddy Ferrucci, Jared Marcus, Jack Cuddy, Caiden Whitney, Ben Lincoln, Angel Colon, Henry Goldberg and Nick Duplessis, at Bowditch Field, Nov. 21, 2023.

Enjoy the spectacle and the pageantry, and remember, the turkey always tastes better after a win.

Here's the MetroWest and Milford Thanksgiving high school football schedule:

Raccoon coats and burning cleats: The seven best Thanksgiving high school football rivalries in MetroWest and Milford

Tuesday, 11/21

King Philip 35, Franklin 0

Wednesday, 11/22

Assabet Valley (2-8) at North Middlesex (7-3), 6 p.m.

Tri-County (7-3) at Old Colony (8-3), 6 p.m.

Thursday, 11/23

Algonquin (2-8) at Westborough (7-3), 10 a.m.

'They shouldn't get lost' : Algonquin football plays 'home' games at rival Westborough

Hopkinton (5-5) at Ashland (4-6), 10 a.m

Norton (6-2) at Bellingham (6-4), 10 a.m.

Bellingham senior captain and quarterback Dasha Domercant runs the ball during the Division 6 Sweet 16 game at Alumni Field in Maynard, Nov. 3, 2023. The Blackhawks defeated the Tigers, 28-21.

Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale (8-2) at Sutton (6-4), 10 a.m.

Nipmuc (6-4) at Blackstone Valley Tech (6-4), 10 a.m.

Medfield (3-7) at Dover-Sherborn (3-7), 10 a.m.

Natick (6-4) at Framingham (5-5), 10 a.m.

Holliston (6-4) at Westwood (6-4), 10 a.m.

Marlborough (6-4) at Hudson (8-3), 10 a.m.

Hudson High junior Tyrese Meuse holds onto the ball after making an interception from Lynnfield senior Ethan Francis as teammates Owen Nanartowich, quarterback Jake Attaway and junior Garrett Giorgio look on during the Division 6, Elite 8 game versus Lynnfield at Morgan Bowl in Hudson, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Hudson defeated Lynnfield, 27-13.

Grit and grind: Marlborough's captain was on the JV football team last season. How he made the leap

Keefe Tech (1-7) at Minuteman (0-6), 10 a.m.

Newton South (6-4) at Lincoln-Sudbury (8-2), 10 a.m.

'Always the toughest': Luke Ohler, a captain regardless of status

Maynard/AMSA (7-3) at West Boylston (11-0), 10 a.m.

Medway (1-9) at Millis (2-8), 10 a.m.

Taunton (6-4) at Milford (9-2), 10 a.m.

Milford High School senior Aidan Watson runs along the sidelines against Walpole in the Div. 3 state semifinal playoff game at Bridgewater-Raynham High School, Nov. 17, 2023. Walpole won, 45-35.

Swiss Army knife: Is there anything Milford kicker/running back/linebacker Nick Araujo can't do?

Needham (9-2) at Wellesley (5-5), 10 a.m.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: MetroWest & Milford Thanksgiving high school football schedule scores