Live: Marquette vs. UCLA , first round of the Maui Invitational, game updates

Marquette plays UCLA in the first round of the Maui Invitational tonight in Honolulu. The No. 4 Golden Eagles are one of five teams in the field ranked in the top 11 of the Associated Press poll. The others are No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Purdue, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 11 Gonzaga.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette vs. UCLA in the Maui Invitational, game updates