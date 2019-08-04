LIVE – Man City v. Liverpool in Community Shield

David Silva captains domestic treble-winning Manchester City against Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool qualified by virtue of its league standing, runners-up to Man City.

Claudio Bravo starts between the sticks for City, who has Sergio Aguero on the bench and Aymeric Laporte in the 18.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are full strength aside from Sadio Mane, who is not in the 18. Divock Origi is in the front three, and Joe Gomez starts at center back ahead of Dejan Lovren.

LINEUPS

Man City: Bravo, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Rodri, Silva (C), De Bruyne, Sane, Bernardo, Sterling. Subs: Ederson, Gundogan, Jesus, Aguero, Angelino, Foden, Garcia.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Origi, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Lovren, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Matip.