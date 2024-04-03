Live: Luis Rubiales expected to arrive in Spain amid ongoing probe over alleged corruption in federation

Luis Rubiales is expected to touch down in Spain today (April 3), as he risks being arrested by police investigating corruption in the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Spanish authorities are looking into a $131 million agreement from the RFEF, which Mr Rubiales was president of at the time, to move the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

He resigned last year following the scandal in which he kissed football player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain beat England in the Women’s World Cup final.

Ms. Hermoso and her teammates claim the kiss was non-consensual and uncalled-for, while Mr Rubiales denies any wrongdoing.

Spanish prosecutors are pushing for him to be jailed for two-and-a-half years if found guilty in trial.

Mr Rubiales has been living in the Dominican Republic for two months, where he was spotted waiting for a flight to Spain.