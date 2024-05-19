Advertisement
Xander Schauffele birdies 18th to win PGA Championship

Live lineup updates, results from 2024 All-Star Race Weekend

staff report
·3 min read
The 2024 All-Star Race Weekend is back in North Carolina at the cherished 0.625-mile North Wilkesboro Speedway, with Sunday’s All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) acting as the festive finale to the weekend celebration.

RELATED: North Wilkesboro schedule | At-track photos

Twenty NASCAR Cup Series drivers will attempt to leave their mark with an All-Star-worthy victory. And with the All-Star Race comes the challenge of beating NASCAR’s best to a $1 million prize.

Here’s how setting the lineup works:

— The All-Star Open lineup was set per the rule book after rain forced the cancellation of the qualifying session.

— Seventeen drivers are locked into Sunday’s All-Star Race via points-race wins in either the 2023 or 2024 Cup seasons, past All-Star Race victories or Cup championships. Two spots on the starting grid will be filled by the top two finishers in the preliminary All-Star Open, with the final entry taken by the All-Star Fan Vote winner, awarded to the highest vote-getter who has not already raced his way into the show.

— The 17 eligible drivers for the All-Star Race competed in Saturday’s qualifying and Pit Crew Challenge. Their elapsed time from qualifying and the Pit Crew Challenge determined the starting lineup for the All-Star Race due to Saturday’s All-Star Heat races being canceled due to severe weather at the track.

We’ll keep this page updated with results, filling in the full All-Star Race lineup along the way.

All-Star Open: Results

FINISHING SPOT

CAR NUMBER

DRIVER

1

54

Ty Gibbs

2

23

Bubba Wallace

3

4

Josh Berry

4

51

Justin Haley

5

10

Noah Gragson

6

48

Alex Bowman

7

14

Chase Briscoe

8

41

Ryan Preece

9

3

Austin Dillon

10

77

Carson Hocevar

11

15

Kaz Grala

12

7

Corey LaJoie

13

21

Harrison Burton

14

42

John Hunter Nemechek

15

38

Todd Gilliland

16

31

Daniel Hemric

17

71

Zane Smith

18

43

Erik Jones

19

66

Timmy Hill

20

2

Austin Cindric

FULL STARTING LINEUP FOR ALL-STAR RACE (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET, FS1)

STARTING SPOT

DRIVER

HOW DETERMINED

1

Joey Logano

Qualifying pole winner

2

Brad Keselowski

Set by qualifying time

3

Christopher Bell

Set by qualifying time

4

Daniel Suárez

Set by qualifying time

5

Chris Buescher

Set by qualifying time

6

Tyler Reddick

Set by qualifying time

7

Ross Chastain

Set by qualifying time

8

Martin Truex Jr.

Set by qualifying time

9

Michael McDowell

Set by qualifying time

10

AJ Allmendinger

Set by qualifying time

11

Denny Hamlin

Set by qualifying time

12

Kyle Larson

Set by qualifying time

13

William Byron

Set by qualifying time

14

Kyle Busch

Set by qualifying time

15

Chase Elliott

Set by qualifying time

16

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Set by qualifying time

17

Ryan Blaney

Set by qualifying time

18

Ty Gibbs

All-Star Open winner

19

Bubba Wallace

All-Star Open second place

20

Noah Gragson

Fan Vote winner