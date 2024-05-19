Live lineup updates, results from 2024 All-Star Race Weekend

The 2024 All-Star Race Weekend is back in North Carolina at the cherished 0.625-mile North Wilkesboro Speedway, with Sunday’s All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) acting as the festive finale to the weekend celebration.

Twenty NASCAR Cup Series drivers will attempt to leave their mark with an All-Star-worthy victory. And with the All-Star Race comes the challenge of beating NASCAR’s best to a $1 million prize.

Here’s how setting the lineup works:

— The All-Star Open lineup was set per the rule book after rain forced the cancellation of the qualifying session.

— Seventeen drivers are locked into Sunday’s All-Star Race via points-race wins in either the 2023 or 2024 Cup seasons, past All-Star Race victories or Cup championships. Two spots on the starting grid will be filled by the top two finishers in the preliminary All-Star Open, with the final entry taken by the All-Star Fan Vote winner, awarded to the highest vote-getter who has not already raced his way into the show.

— The 17 eligible drivers for the All-Star Race competed in Saturday’s qualifying and Pit Crew Challenge. Their elapsed time from qualifying and the Pit Crew Challenge determined the starting lineup for the All-Star Race due to Saturday’s All-Star Heat races being canceled due to severe weather at the track.

We’ll keep this page updated with results, filling in the full All-Star Race lineup along the way.

All-Star Open: Results

FINISHING SPOT CAR NUMBER DRIVER 1 54 Ty Gibbs 2 23 Bubba Wallace 3 4 Josh Berry 4 51 Justin Haley 5 10 Noah Gragson 6 48 Alex Bowman 7 14 Chase Briscoe 8 41 Ryan Preece 9 3 Austin Dillon 10 77 Carson Hocevar 11 15 Kaz Grala 12 7 Corey LaJoie 13 21 Harrison Burton 14 42 John Hunter Nemechek 15 38 Todd Gilliland 16 31 Daniel Hemric 17 71 Zane Smith 18 43 Erik Jones 19 66 Timmy Hill 20 2 Austin Cindric

FULL STARTING LINEUP FOR ALL-STAR RACE (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET, FS1)