Live lineup updates, results from 2024 All-Star Race Weekend
The 2024 All-Star Race Weekend is back in North Carolina at the cherished 0.625-mile North Wilkesboro Speedway, with Sunday’s All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) acting as the festive finale to the weekend celebration.
Twenty NASCAR Cup Series drivers will attempt to leave their mark with an All-Star-worthy victory. And with the All-Star Race comes the challenge of beating NASCAR’s best to a $1 million prize.
Here’s how setting the lineup works:
— The All-Star Open lineup was set per the rule book after rain forced the cancellation of the qualifying session.
— Seventeen drivers are locked into Sunday’s All-Star Race via points-race wins in either the 2023 or 2024 Cup seasons, past All-Star Race victories or Cup championships. Two spots on the starting grid will be filled by the top two finishers in the preliminary All-Star Open, with the final entry taken by the All-Star Fan Vote winner, awarded to the highest vote-getter who has not already raced his way into the show.
— The 17 eligible drivers for the All-Star Race competed in Saturday’s qualifying and Pit Crew Challenge. Their elapsed time from qualifying and the Pit Crew Challenge determined the starting lineup for the All-Star Race due to Saturday’s All-Star Heat races being canceled due to severe weather at the track.
We’ll keep this page updated with results, filling in the full All-Star Race lineup along the way.
All-Star Open: Results
FINISHING SPOT
CAR NUMBER
DRIVER
1
54
Ty Gibbs
2
23
Bubba Wallace
3
4
Josh Berry
4
51
Justin Haley
5
10
Noah Gragson
6
48
Alex Bowman
7
14
Chase Briscoe
8
41
Ryan Preece
9
3
Austin Dillon
10
77
Carson Hocevar
11
15
Kaz Grala
12
7
Corey LaJoie
13
21
Harrison Burton
14
42
John Hunter Nemechek
15
38
Todd Gilliland
16
31
Daniel Hemric
17
71
Zane Smith
18
43
Erik Jones
19
66
Timmy Hill
20
2
Austin Cindric
FULL STARTING LINEUP FOR ALL-STAR RACE (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET, FS1)
STARTING SPOT
DRIVER
HOW DETERMINED
1
Joey Logano
Qualifying pole winner
2
Brad Keselowski
Set by qualifying time
3
Christopher Bell
Set by qualifying time
4
Daniel Suárez
Set by qualifying time
5
Chris Buescher
Set by qualifying time
6
Tyler Reddick
Set by qualifying time
7
Ross Chastain
Set by qualifying time
8
Martin Truex Jr.
Set by qualifying time
9
Michael McDowell
Set by qualifying time
10
AJ Allmendinger
Set by qualifying time
11
Denny Hamlin
Set by qualifying time
12
Kyle Larson
Set by qualifying time
13
William Byron
Set by qualifying time
14
Kyle Busch
Set by qualifying time
15
Chase Elliott
Set by qualifying time
16
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Set by qualifying time
17
Ryan Blaney
Set by qualifying time
18
Ty Gibbs
All-Star Open winner
19
Bubba Wallace
All-Star Open second place
20
Noah Gragson
Fan Vote winner