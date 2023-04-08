Kyle Larson claims Busch Light Pole at Bristol Dirt Race; see full heat race results, lineup

NASCAR Cup Series drivers take to the dirt this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway for an Easter race that is unlike any other on the Cup Series schedule — but also one in which the qualifying process is similar to thousands of dirt tracks across the country.

The 37 drivers on the entry list locked in their starting position at Bristol via a series of heat races Saturday before the green flag for the main event on Sunday night (7 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson claimed the Busch Light Pole once the dust settled. He won Heat 3, and his drive from sixth place to first place netted him five additional passing points.

Passing points? Read on below to see how the field was set.

Saturday’s qualifying consisted of four heat races, each being 15 laps. During the heat races, drivers accumulated points for both finishing and passing. First place earned 10 points, second gets nine and so on down to one point for 10th — it‘s the same way stage points are determined during a regulation race.

In addition to finishing points, drivers gained one point for each car passed from their original starting position. For example, Larson started sixth and finished first and received five points, in addition to the 10 points he received for finishing first place.

Drivers who finished where they started or ultimately lose spots on the grid got zero passing points. There are no deductions for drivers who finish below where they started.

Point totals from all four heat races determined the field‘s starting lineup for the main event.

Joining Larson on the front row is Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon in the No. 3 Chevrolet. Like Larson, Dillon charged through Heat 1 to win — he started fifth.

J.J. Yeley is starting third for Rick Ware Racing, with Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch making up the top five.

Qualifying Heat Race No. 1: Results

Finishing spot Driver Finishing points Passing points 1 Austin Dillon 10 4 2 Tyler Reddick 9 4 3 Christopher Bell 8 5 4 Alex Bowman 7 5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 6 6 Justin Haley 5 7 Ross Chastain 4 3 8 Josh Berry 3 9 Brad Keselowski 2 10 B.J. McLeod 1

Qualifying Heat Race No. 2: Results



Finishing spot Driver Finishing points Passing points 1 Ryan Blaney 10 2 Chase Briscoe 9 3 William Byron 8 2 4 Harrison Burton 7 5 Aric Almirola 6 1 6 Todd Gilliland 5 3 7 AJ Allmendinger 4 8 Denny Hamlin 3 9 Noah Gragson 2

Qualifying Heat Race No. 3: Results

Finishing Spot Driver Finishing points Passing points 1 Kyle Larson 10 5

2 Ryan Preece 9 3

3 J.J. Yeley 8 6

4 Erik Jones 7 5 Michael McDowell 6 3 6 Matt Crafton 5 7 Chris Buescher 4 8 Ty Dillon 3 9 Corey LaJoie 2

Qualifying Heat Race No. 4: Results



Finishing Spot Driver Finishing points Passing points 1 Bubba Wallace 10 2 Kyle Busch 9 4

3 Austin Cindric 8 4 4 Jonathan Davenport 7 5 Joey Logano 6 3

6 Ty Gibbs 5 7 Martin Truex Jr. 4 8 Kevin Harvick 3 1 9 Daniel Suárez 2

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP FOR FOOD CITY DIRT 500 (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET, FOX)