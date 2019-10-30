LIVE, League Cup: Liverpool v. Arsenal, Chelsea v. Man United, Villa v. Wolves

The final three places in the League Cup quarterfinals are at stake as three monster clashes take place on Wednesday.

Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield, Manchester United travel to Chelsea and Midlands rivals Aston Villa and Wolves do battle at Villa Park.

Three all-Premier League clashes will see manager chopping and changing their teams but with a spot in the last eight on the line and plenty of teams building momentum, it will be tough for the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to leave out some of their star players.

With Man City, Leicester City, Everton, Colchester United and Oxford United already through to the last eight, there are some intriguing storylines emerging as we head into the latter stages of this competition.

Below is the schedule for the League Cup games on Wednesday, while we have reaction and analysis here on Pro Soccer Talk.

League Cup Round of 16 schedule

Wednesday

Liverpool v. Arsenal – 3:30 p.m. ET

Aston Villa v. Wolves – 3:45 p.m. ET

Chelsea v. Man United – 4:05 p.m. ET