Ireland's Shane Lowry tees off on the 5th hole during the third round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Saturday, July 20, 2019.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Irishman Shane Lowry leads the way headed into the final round of the British Open but former major winners like Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose are trying to chase him down on Sunday in Northern Ireland.